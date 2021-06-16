IN COURT: Offenders sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Sywell and Upton

■ The following cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 7, 2021

Marcin Olechowicz, aged 48, c/o Pleydell Road, Far Cotton, assault by beating; community order with 200 hour unpaid work, pay compensation of £200, pay a surcharge £95, costs £85.

Connor Rogers, aged 24, of Eyeletter House, St James, possession of a small quantity of cocaine, 14 days in prison, surcharge £128.

Northampton Magistrates Court

Thomas Craddock, aged 33, of Exeter Place, Northampton, stole two coats to the value of £279.98 from Superdry, stole two bottles of Jack Daniels and one bottle of Captain Morgan rum from Tesco, drug-driving, failed to surrender to custody; community order with unpaid work requirement, disqualified 12 months, pay compensation £20, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Kelly O’Beirne, aged 36, of Campbell Street, Northampton, stole items value £110.61 from Boots, Riverside, discharged conditionally for 24 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Glen Hibbert, aged 59, of Semilong Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; community order with 200 hours unpaid work; disqualified 12 month, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Kieron Jarvis, aged 19, of Dell Crescent, Northampton, dangerous driving, failed to stop after an accident, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; community order with 180 hours unpaid work, disqualified 15 months, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Jackie Anne Gould, aged 35, of Norfolk Terrace, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; disqualified 12 months, fined £240, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Madison Skelton, aged 27, of Braunston Close, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified 12 months, fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Jake Hallam, aged 23, of Orchard Hill, Northampton, speeding, provisional licence holder not displaying L plates; fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £85, six penalty points.

Lewis Gorton, aged 24, of Manorfield Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £346, surcharge £35, costs £85, disqualified 28 days.

Joel Leon McFarlane, aged 21, of Lower Thrift Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £85, six penalty points.

Sonny Peter Wills, aged 36, of Campion Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £85, six penalty points.

■ These cases were heard on June 8

Storm Mark Creighton, aged 24, of no fixed abode, failed to stop after an accident, no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; disqualified three months, fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85, .

James Mark Stoker, aged 57, of Beech Grove, Boothville, assaulted an emergency worker, assaulted a police officer, failed to surrender to custody; eight weeks in prison, surcharge £128.

Peter Giles, aged 66, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, six penalty points.

Deborah Grantham, aged 62, of Ecton Lane, Sywell, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £180, surcharge £32, costs £85, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Lenea Nyamapfeila, aged 32, of Merevale Close, Daventry, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, six penalty points.

Joseph Doran, aged 59, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, six penalty points.

Javarn Hines, aged 20, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; disqualified 20 months, fined £560, surcharge £65, costs £85.

Marchin Cieslinksi, aged 42, of Tallyfield End, Northampton, drunk and disorderly behaviour, criminal damage to a Ring door bell; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation £100, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Carly Day, aged 37, of Chadstone, Castle Ashby, drink-driving; disqualified 20 months, fined £138, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Michael Lee Wills, aged 47, of The High Leys, Crick, drink-driving; disqualified 23 months, fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Raymond Andrew McWilliams, aged 43, of High Street, Upton, failed to comply with community order; fined £40, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on June 9

Declan McDonnell, aged 25, of Queens Road, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, failed to surrender to custody; discharged conditionally for six months, fined £100, surcharge £34.

Mark Anthony Smith, aged 35, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, obstructed the highway, possession of cannabis, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Sarah Jane Bailiff, aged 32, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, drug-driving, possession of cannabis; disqualified 12 months, fined £205, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Mairead Kathleen Hogan, aged 34, of Castilian Street, Northampton, drug-driving; disqualified 12 months, fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Edgaras Butkus, aged 33, of Argyle Street, St James, assault by beating; community order, surcharge £95, costs £350.

Mark Joseph Todd, aged 55, of Belvedere Close, Northampton, resisted police; fined £533, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Adam Luke Brown, aged 32, of Velocette Way, Northampton, threatened violence for the purpose of securing entry into premises; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.