Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

■ This case was heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 29

CONNOR HICKMAN, aged 28, of Grange Road, Northampton, burglary, attempted theft from a vehicle, failed to surrender to custody; community order, compensation of £200, surcharge £228, costs £255.

■ These cases were heard on February 1

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates' Court

Advertisement

Advertisement

GEORGE DUKES, aged 30, of Church Street, Naseby, drug driving, no insurance, possession of cocaine; fined £1,017, surcharge £407, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

VICTOR MLANMBO, aged 31, of Randall Road, Northampton, interfering with a vehicle, commission of a further offence during operation period of suspended sentence; 80 hours unpaid work, fined £50.00, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00.

DANIEL LYNCH, aged 33, of Larch Drive, Daventry, drink driving; fined £600, surcharge £240.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 20 months.

PHILIP WESTON, aged 51, of East Street, Long Buckby, drink driving; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 30 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

GARY ROSS, aged 53, of Ashby Road, Welton, football spectator failed to comply with banning order; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

RHYS MORIARTY, aged 30, of Beechcroft Gardens, Northampton, possession of cannabis; surcharge £32.00, fined £80, costs £85.00.

■ These cases were heard on February 2

CATALIN MIHAI, aged 47, of Euston Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £370, surcharge £148, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ABDUL RAJJAK, aged 33, of Baring Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

YLLI SMACI, aged 56, of Badeslade, Boughton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SIMON SOPI, aged 27, of Tarn Croft, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

HASSAIN AHMED, aged 19, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; no insurance; fined £180, surcharge £72, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MOHAMMED HUSSEIN, aged 44, of Princess Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £864, surcharge £346, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MUHAMMAD SUBHAN, aged 25, of Tweed Close, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JAI WHITE, aged 52, of Romulus Close, Wootton, speeding; fined £868, surcharge £346, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PETER BADHAREE, aged 35, of no fixed abode, drunk and disorderly; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £150.00.

■ These cases were heard on February 3

JAMES McLACHLAN, aged 68, of Mushroom Field Road, Northampton, failed to comply with notification requirements as a registered sex offender; fined £135, surcharge £54.00, costs £85.00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CONNOR-JAMES RICHINGS, aged 31, of no fixed abode; possession of cannabis, drunk and disorderly; fined £104, surcharge £42.00, costs £85.00.

LEON GLASGOW, aged 47, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, interfered with a vehicle, possession of Xanax pills; fined £116, costs £85.00.

JOSHUA TURNER, aged 21, of no fixed abode; criminal damage, possession of cannabis; fined £80, compensation of £100.

JEMMA DOUGLAS, aged 28, of Tenby Road, Northampton, two counts of drug driving; fined £120, surcharge £48.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 12 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.