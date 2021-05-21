IN COURT: Offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Wootton and Long Buckby have all been sentenced

■ The following cases were heard on May 13

Dolores Templeton, aged 69, of Sulgrave Mews, Daventry, speeding; fined £60, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £34, pay costs of £120 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Sarah McCann, aged 33, of Campbell Street, Northampton, two charges of theft from Co-op, Semilong Road, used threatening, two charges of assault, two charges of using abusive or insulting words intending to cause alarm or distress, two charges of assaulting a police officer; 26 weeks in prison suspended 24 months, six weeks curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, compensation £100, surcharge £128.

Norhampton Magistrates Court

Helmut Wagner, aged 40, of Sandhill Road, St James, criminal damage to a front door belonging to Kingsley Nursing Home; compensation £75.

Mihai Mesina, aged 26, of Sheep Street, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £184, surcharge £34, costs £84, ten penalty points.

Kaine Aaron Snoad, aged 18, of Dore Close, Northampton, dangerous driving, no insurance; driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, possession of a quantity of class B drug - cannabis resin; community order; disqualified 156 months, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Austin Oladipupo Amusu, aged 30, of St James Road, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, eight penalty points.

Andrews Osei Assibey, aged 27, of Ashmead, Little Billing, provisional licence holder with no L plates displayed, no insurance; fined £386, surcharge £38, costs £90, six penalty points.

Luke Butcher, aged 27, of Brecon Street, Northampton, provisional licence holder not displaying L plates; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Victor Cociurca, aged 30, of Foxfield Way, Northampton, no licence; fined £183, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Richard Connolly, aged 57, of Edinburgh Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £530, surcharge £53, costs £90, six penalty points.

Trevor Clive Evans, aged 43, of Oransay Close, Northampton, revoked licence, no insurance; fined £406, surcharge £40, costs £90, six penalty points.

Julie Ann Hensman, aged 60, of Welford Road, Thornby, speeding; fined £336, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Sabrina Louise Hester, aged 30, of St Edmunds Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, four penalty points.

Jorgos Lekasi, aged 23, of Chalcombe Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, eight penalty points.

Timothy Massie, aged 52, of South Close, Long Buckby, speeding; fined £96, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Arturs Navicks, aged 18, of Montague Crescent, Northampton, no licence, no insurance, drove a motorbike without wearing protective headgear; fined £1,100, surcharge £110, costs £90, eight penalty points.

Ana Maria Nicolae, aged 23, of Stoneyhurst, Northampton, no seatbelt; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Wayne Nixon, aged 54, of Nuns Lane, Long Buckby, no licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £1,100, surcharge £110, costs £90, eight penalty points.

Mark Anthony Owen, aged 48, of The Causeway, Northampton, speeding, fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Aivars Petrovs, aged 35, of Pell Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Seyfetullah Teymuroglu, aged 31, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, no insurance, unsupervised provisional licence holder; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, eight penalty points.

Alfred George Turner, aged 78, of Newlands, Naseby, speeding, unsupervised expired provisional licence holder; fined £106, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Titi Vasile, aged 47, of Gregory Gardens, Northampton, no insurance; fined £357, surcharge £35, costs £90, six penalty points.

Jemma Louise Garbett, aged 40, of Thompson Close, Northampton, failed to provide information to police relating to identification of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Jaroslaw Pawel Michalik, aged 46, of Hedgerow Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £775, surcharge £77, costs £90, six penalty points, six penalty points.

Dumitru Nicolae, aged 60, of Stoneyhurst, Northampton, carrying a child not wearing a seatbelt; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Liam Alastair Martin Poppert, aged 23, of Beaumont Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £396, surcharge £39, costs £90, six penalty points.

Nathan Daniel Simmonds, aged 19, of Timken Way North, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £192, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Luke Daniel James Brown, aged 29, of Flintcomb Rise, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified 18 months due to repeat offending.

Aaron John Frisby, aged 24, of Meadowsweet Way, Wootton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified nine months due to repeat offending.

Seth Patrick, aged 20, of Woodlands, Grange Park, failed to provide information to police relating to identification of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Ion Ungurean, aged 31, of Clare Street, Northampton, failed to provide information to police relating to identification of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Luke Aston, aged 20, of Gardeners View, Northampton, remained outside without reasonable excuse during a national lockdown; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Andreea-marinela Bucoveanu, aged 21, of Pytchley Street, Northampton, participated in a gathering of more than two people in a public outdoor place; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Mihai-cornel Gabor, aged 23, of Pytchley Street, Northampton, participated in a gathering of more than two people in a public outdoor place; fined £253, surcharge £34, costs £90.

■ The following cases were heard on May 14

Jonathan Roger Chapman, aged 32, of Cherry Close, Northampton, drug-driving, drove other than in accordance with a licence, possession of two small bags of cannabis; disqualified 36 months, fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Mark Anthony Smith, aged 35, of St Michaels Road, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £300.

Kishan Chatan Patel, aged 28, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, took a vehicle without consent, failing to stop, drove other than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, fined £300, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified six months.

Michael James Morris, aged 35, of Yew Tree Lane, Spratton, breach of court order; fined £307, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Ben William Williams, aged 38, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, possession of a controlled drug - cannabis and cannabis resin; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.

William Wolleston, aged 59, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, possession of a controlled drug - cannabis and cannabis resin; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Believe Bariledum Nwamae, aged 35, of Essex Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, no insurance; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £500, six penalty points.

Reece Zubal, aged 22, of Tewkesbury Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £85, five penalty points.

Alexandru Dragomir, aged 35, of Farnborough Road, Daventry, assault; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Mac-konah Tokpah, aged 54, of White Peacock Lane, Northampton ,no insurance; fined £74, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Daniel Nash, aged 40, of Wellstood, Boughton, speeding; disqualified six months, fined £500, surcharge £65, costs .

Daniel Nash, aged 40, of Wellstood, Boughton, speeding; fined £150.

Roseanne Foster, aged 29, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, no insurance, no licence; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.