IN COURT: Offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester and Brixworth sentenced by local magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 30

CRAIG RICHARD CANNING, aged 34, of Goldcrest Court, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, assaulted a police officer; community order, fined £80, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services £95, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

ASHLEY DAVID JENKINSON, aged 40, of Ryngwell Close, Brixworth, drink-driving; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 23 months.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

KAYA MARIE SEARING, aged 24, of Melbourne Road, Northampton, drink-driving, carrying two many passengers; fined £615, surcharge £37, disqualified for 12 months.

ROBERT ANTHONY MATON, aged 44, of Craven Street, Northampton, assaulted a police officer, threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £120, surcharge £34.

STANISLAV VELICHKOV, aged 34, of Oxford Street, Northampton, drink-driving, driving without due care and attention, no insurance; fined £360, surcharge £36, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

BARRY JOHN SHEEHAN, aged 43, of no fixed abode; drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22.

CARLOS GEORGE TANCREDO, aged 39, of Dallington Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer, resisted police; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, surcharge £95, costs £85.

RUPESH PATEL, aged 20, of Greenview Drive, Northampton, sent messages that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

JURIE LUPASCO, aged 38, Clare Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £507, surcharge £51, costs £85, disqualified for 42 months.

SEAN ANDERSON, aged 29, of Abington Square, Northampton, drink-driving, failed to stop after an accident; fined £240, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

FLORIN MURARU, aged 35, of Celeborn Place, Northampton, non-compliant lights; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £85.

KIBB PETER GROVES-GRANFIELD, aged 24, of Home Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £34, three points.

ANTHONY JOHN DAVID BARTON, aged 45, of Briar Hill Road, Northampton, failed to report an accident; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £110, five points.

AIDAN MATTHEW PARISH, aged 22, of Hawthorn Drive, Towcester, drove without due care and attention; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £110, five points.

■ These cases were heard on May 31

AGIM HALILI, aged 48 of Tower Square, Northampton, drunk in charge of a vehicle; fined £333, surcharge £34, costs £85, ten points.

LEWIS ANDERSON, aged 28, of Palmerston Road, Northampton, criminal damage to a vehicle; 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £2,400.

ANDREA CALIN, aged 24, of North Holme Court, Northampton, stole perfumes value £631 from Next, failed to surrender to custody; discharged conditionally for 12 months, fined £200, compensation of £315,

MIHAIL GHETA, aged 42, of Kennett Green, Northampton, two counts of carrying an offensive weapon; six months in prison suspended for 24 months, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.