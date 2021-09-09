IN COURT: Offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Moulton and Kislingbury sentenced by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 24

Lukas Masaulis, aged 24, of no fixed abode, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody; four weeks in prison.

Robertin Dinu, aged 46, of Charles Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £300, disqualified for 12 months.

Northampton Magistrates Court

■ These cases were heard on August 25

Kenneth Stones, aged 67, of Upland Road, Northampton, destroyed by fire a fence and summer house value £6,000 by arson; destroyed by fire a plastic igloo greenhouse and astro turf value £1,000; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation £750.

Rhys Mitchell Evans, aged 24, of Briton Road, Northampton, criminal damage to a motor vehicle; fined £440, compensation £350, surcharge £44, costs £200.

Jason Brian Smith, aged 49, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, assaulted a Police Constable, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, criminal damage to a police car; community order with three months curfew and electronic monitoring, surcharge £95, costs £200.

Jose Augusto Abrunhosa, aged 34, of Nethermead Court, Northampton, assault by beating, racially aggravated use of threatening or abusive words or behaviour, possession of cannabis; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 80 hours unpaid work, compensation £145, surcharge £128, costs £40.

Harvey Cunningham, aged 19, of Banbury Lane, Rothersthorpe, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £492, surcharge £49, costs £85, six penalty points.

Ahmed Bashir El Makrhe, aged 22, of no fixed abode, possession of one small bag of cocaine, possession of one small bag of cannabis; community order, surcharge £95,

Silvia Halder, aged 28, of South Oval, Northampton, criminal damage; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on August 26

Arturs Engelis, aged 24, of Sir John Pascoe Way, Northampton, possession of one small bag of cocaine, possession of two small bags of amphetamine; fined £240, surcharge £48, costs £85.

Arturs Engelis, aged 24, of Sir John Pascoe Way, Northampton, stole £300; compensation £300,

Kalon Luke Farmer, aged 28, of Semilong Road, Northampton, stole food items from One Stop Shop, Stanhope Road; hair straighteners, hairdryer and curling tongs from Home Bargains; a pedal cycle; Ariel Lenor Capsules from Wilkinsons; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation £750.

Paul Michael Philip Harris, aged 44, of Clarke Road, Northampton, two charges of assaulting a Police officer; compensation £200,

Valerii Korolev, aged 46, of no fixed abode; failed to prove a specimen of breath; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

Adam Jon Stanley Reed, aged 28, of The Nurseries, Moulton, no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £620, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Luke Jamie Spick, aged 29, of West Street, Ecton, breach of court order; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Hannah Louise Evans, aged 29, of Hopping Hill Gardens, Duston, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Sabrina Louise Hester, aged 31, of St Edmunds Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

■ These cases were heard on August 27

Max William Farey, aged 27, of St Anthony's Close, Daventry, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; fined £625, surcharge £63, costs £85.

Mihail Railean, aged 33, of Holly Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

Charlton Kane, aged 28, of Brownlow Court, Northampton, drug-driving, possession of quantity of Ketamine; fined £338, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Colm Joseph Hyland, aged 41, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, stole 13 bottles of wine at Upton Way Filling Station, value £100.75, going equipped to steal; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Ally Ahmed, aged 26, of Semilong Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £85, six penalty points.

Aminoor Masoom, aged 20, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, six penalty points.

David Peter Williams, aged 50, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £720, costs £85, six penalty points.

Donald Harry Winyard, aged 52, of Bushland Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Vladimir Drocov, aged 51, of Wentworth Way, Northampton, no insurance; fined £623, surcharge £62, costs £85, six penalty points.

Aadam William Mellor, aged 31, of Thornton Hall Close, Northampton, on two occasions failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence, no insurance, speeding; fined £360, surcharge £36, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Justin Lee Blackwell, aged 48, of Mill Road, Kislingbury, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £85, eight penalty points.

Pawel Lasek, aged 33, of Leyside Court, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ This case was heard on August 28

Gillian Jones, aged 36, of Lark Rise, Northampton, three charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, criminal damage, assaulted a hospital doctor, assaulted a health care assistant, failed to surrender to custody; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation £200.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.