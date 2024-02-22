Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 8

CHARLIE HUTT, aged 29, of no fixed abode; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

ION CIOBANU, aged 30, of Stockmead Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months..

Northampton Magistrates' Court

RICKY FHALORA, aged 36, of Deal Street, Northampton, three counts of assault by beating of a police officer, two counts of assault by beating, criminal damage, stole 14 bottles of Lenor from B&M Stores, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £255.33,

AARON CURWEN, aged 37, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £1,000.

TYREESE CLIFTON, aged 23, of St Albans Road, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating of a police officer; conditionally discharged for six months, compensation of £100.

NORICA TANASA, aged 33, of Tintern Avenue, Northampton, stole Items to the value of £70.52 from Home Bargains, stole Items to the value of £50,00 from Savers; attempted theft; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £34.29, surcharge £26, costs £85.

BROGAN EVERISS, aged 25, of Foxwell Square, Northampton, two counts of criminal damage; 60 hours unpaid work, compensation of £450.

JOSHUA PUNTER, aged 31, of North Holme Court, Northampton, stalking, assault by beating, breached a court order; 16 weeks in prison, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on February 9

JESICA MALPAS, aged 34, of Swale Drive, Northampton, drink driving, taking a vehicle without consent, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 22 weeks..

MARK O'ROURKE, aged 54, of Limehurst Road, Northampton, obstructed police; conditionally discharged for 24 months, surcharge £26, costs £500.

COSMIN BALAN, aged 19, of Collmead Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

JUSTIN MARSHALL, aged 49, of Military Road, Northampton, attempted to steal clothing to the value of £294 from Next, stole pork and Nutella items to the value of £11.75 from Co-op, stole cheese items to the value of £24 from Co-op; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £35.75.

JAMES BARLOW, aged 57, of Edison Drive, Northampton, stole two bottles of champagne to the value of £110 from Sainsbury’s; conditionally discharged for two years, surcharge £26, costs £85..

SEAN JOSEPH JACKSO, aged 30, of Roose Close, Boughton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence; costs £60.

FOLASHADE ADEGOKE, aged 50, of Malthouse Close, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

OMURZAK AKMATBEKOV, aged 28, of London Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

SIDIK ATCHA, aged 22, of Marshleys Court, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £60, surcharge £24, costs £90, three points.

CHIEF BOATENG, aged 29, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, speeding, fined £375, surcharge £150, costs £90, six points.

WILLIAM GRAHAM BRADSHAW, aged 42, of Lawrence Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

LEE PAUL BUDD, aged 50, of Kent Road South, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

NAVEEN CHULLIPARAMBIL SHAJU, aged 27, of Kettering Road, Northampton, fined £192, surcharge £76, costs £90, six points.

JAKE WILLIAM CONOLEY, aged 23, of Cross Lane, Braunston, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

NUNO MIGUEL FERREIRA CORREIA, aged 43, of Holly Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £522, surcharge £208, costs £90, eight points.

GIANI CRISTEA, aged 40, of Lower Hester Street, Northampton, failed to stop in the controlled area of Pelican crossing on Kettering Road; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

KAMBER DEMIR, aged 58, of Cowper Street, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

ALBERTO DENCEA, aged 19, of Baronson Gardens, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

NATHAN AARON DOWNES, aged 37, of South Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

TUDOR FLOREA, aged 30, of Overstone Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £306, surcharge £122, costs £90, eight points.

MUSTAFA IMTIAZ, aged 32, of Henry Bird Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £184, surcharge £73, costs £90, eight points.

STEFANS ISANKOVS, aged 22, of Merthyr Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, four points.

JANE KELLY, aged 56, of KINGSLAND Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

VIJAY KUMAR, aged 23, of Roseberry Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £246, surcharge £98, costs £90, eight points.

ELIZABETH LAWES, aged 54, of Preston Capes Road, Church Stowe, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ELLIOTT THOMAS LIMBERT, aged 22, of Hamilton Court, Chapel Brampton, speeding; fined £53, surcharge £21, costs £90, six points.

THOMAS JAMES LONG, aged 40, of Althorp Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £126, surcharge £50, costs £90, three points.

DANNY McCAUGHEY, aged 36, of Ruskin Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

CHELSEA EMILY McMULLIN, aged 25, of Banbury Lane, Northampton, no MoT; fined £23, surcharge £9, costs £90.

DAVID ALEXANDER NEWELL, aged 41, of Towcester Road, Blisworth, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

SEGUN OLOWOPARIJA, aged 30, of Peace Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ILIA PANDEL, aged 19, of Rothesay Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, defective tyre; fined £1,320, surcharge £528, costs £90, eight points.

IGOR PRESACARI, aged 33, of Watermill Way, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

OSAMA RAHOUJI RLMAJDOUB, aged 27, of Rothesay Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CHRISTOPHER ROGERS, aged 54, of Moores Close, Bugbrooke, no insurance; fined £430, surcharge £172, costs £90, six points.

DESMOND LEE SCARBORO, aged 44, of Warren Road, Yardley Gobion, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £574, surcharge £229, costs £90, eight points.

ANDREA MICHELLE SCOTT, aged 50, of Chipsey Avenue, Bugbrooke, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

VESEL SELIMI, aged 23, of Foskitt Court North, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £306, surcharge £122, costs £90, eight points.

CORINA STERE, aged 43, of Artizan Road, Northampton, rode in the front seat of a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

OCTAVIAN STERE, aged 48, of Artizan Road, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

JAY SAMUEL TREW, aged 30, of Grenadier Road, Daventry, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

ETHAN JACK VARNEY, aged 19, of Highfield Road, Daventry, defective tyre; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

JODIE HANNAH VAUGHAN, aged 38, of Brigadier Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MYLES ROBERT WILLIAMS, aged 49, of Whittlebury Road, Silverstone, speeding; fined £625, surcharge £250, costs £90, six points.

PIOTR MARCIN WROBEL, aged 44, of Knot Tiers Drive, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile device; fined £67, surcharge £26, costs £90, six points.

ILIUTA BARBU, aged 64, of Maidencastle, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

EMMA GRIMES, aged 23, of Entwood Drive, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

VITALIE GUZUN, aged 37, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, drive otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CONSTANTIN HUCI, aged 25, of Bruce Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

RAMIN KARIMI, aged 27, of Kettering Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DUNCAN KIPLETING, aged 22, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ELVIS LULAS, aged 33, of Allen Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £354, surcharge £141, costs £90, disqualified for nine months due to repeat offending.

TIMOTHY AMOS, aged 66, of Newton Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MALACHI AVSTREIH, aged 19, of Vernon Terrace, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £166, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for 21 days.

MICHAEL JAMES O'SULLIVAN, aged 46, of Haselbech Hill, Haselbech, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, six points.

DMITRII SCHIDU, aged 33, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, speeding; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

INDRIT TUSHA, aged 30, of Friars Crescent, Northampton, on September 18, 2023, no insurance, defective tyre; fined £768, six points.

INDRIT TUSHA, aged 30, of FRIARS Crescent, Northampton, on June 17, 2023, no insurance; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £90, six points.

ADAM CHRISTOPHER BRETT, aged 39, of Brockton Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £484, surcharge £194, costs £90, six points.

VARMA PENUMATSA, aged 25, of The Drapery, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £660, surcharge £176, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.