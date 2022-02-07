IN COURT: Offenders from Northampton, Daventry and Cottesbrooke sentenced by local magistrates

■ This case was heard by local magistrates on January 26

CALLUM CURTIS, aged 23, of Towcester Road, Northampton, drug-driving; fined £438, surcharge £44, costs £300, disqualified for 15 months.

■ These cases were heard on January 27

Northampton Magistrates Court

GRANT ADRIAN REYNOLDS, aged 29, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, breached court order; new court order, fined £369, surcharge £37, costs £85.

TOMAS CIZAS, aged 30, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody, fined £100, surcharge £34.00, costs £85.

SIMEON PAUL COHEN, aged 38, of Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, breached domestic violence protection order; fined £250.

EDWARD EVERETT-HUGHES, aged 46, of Elder Drive, Daventry, owner of a dog dangerously out of control; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £500, surcharge £95, costs £500.

JOSEPH HILL, aged 21, of Nene Walk, Northampton, possession of a flick knife, possession of cannabis; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, fined £50, surcharge £128, costs £85.

JORDAN STEVIE LAWSON, aged 26, of Billing Garden Village, Little Billing, breached non-molestation order; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £94.95, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on January 28

MICHELLE BATLEY, aged 46, of Bowden Road, Northampton, committed fraud by use of stolen credit card, failed to surrender to custody; community order, compensation of £63.35, surcharge £95, costs £85.

ISAAC UYLETT, aged 18, of Repton Court, Northampton, assault by beating; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, surcharge £95, costs £420.

TYLER JONES, aged 21, of Willow Brook Square, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; six months in prison suspended for 18 months, compensation of £1,500.

IAN JOHN SPRING, aged 54, of Louise Road, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, criminal damage, committed further offence while subject of a community order; 60 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200.

TANYA LEIGH DAWES, aged 35, of Arbour View Court, Northampton, theft from Boots Daventry, theft from B&M Daventry, theft from Tesco Brackley; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £188.

SAMUEL JAMES CHRISTOPHER EARL, aged 29, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

JACKIE ANNE GOULD, aged 35, of Norfolk Terrace, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £106, surcharge £34, costs £85.

RACHAEL CRAWFORD HOWARD, aged 41, of Main Street, Cottesbrooke, drove with no insurance; fined £576, surcharge £58, costs £85, eight points.

RICHARD RONALD O'SULLIVAN, aged 46, of Abington Grove, Northampton, no insurance; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £85, six points.

DAVID ANDREW RICHARDSON, aged 42, of Underbank Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £369, surcharge £37, costs £85, six points.

THOMAS MINNEY, aged 23, of Parkfield Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £85, three points.

ANDREI MUSUROI, aged 24, of Whiteland Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £88, eight points.

■ This case was heard on January 29

ANDREW RICHARD GRIFFIN, aged 29, of Stanley Road, Northampton, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended prison sentence; 12 weeks in prison.

