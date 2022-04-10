In court: Names of 16 offenders from Northampton, Daventry and Long Buckby sentenced by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on March 31

KAI ROBERT NTOZAKE, aged 40, of Emerald Way, Northampton, racially aggravated assault by beating, racially aggravated assault, assaulted a hospital worker ; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, compensation of £100, costs £380.

ELLIS GEORGE ALLEN, aged 30, of no fixed abode; carrying a knife in public, possession of diamorphine, assault, criminal damage, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, possession of cannabis; 250 hours unpaid work, compensation of £400, costs £250.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

LEE COTTRELL, aged 51, of Maycock Mews, Long Buckby, speeding, fined £169, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

TATIANA BULAT, aged 24, of Lincoln Way, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

■ These cases were heard on April 1

MXOLISI MABANGA, aged 37, of Bennett Close, Daventry, failed to provide specimen of breath; 100 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 24 months.

ADAM DLUGOSZ, aged 48, of Spanslade Road, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £620, disqualified for six months.

BHEKUMUZI DUBE, aged 18, of Prentice Court, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85

ROY RODGERS, aged 80, of Hunters Close, Northampton, indecent assault; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85, placed on sex offenders register for five years.

OLUWABUSAYO OLALEKAN FATOKI, aged 25, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

VLADIMIRS IVANOVS, aged 45, of Carlton Gardens, Northampton, drink-driving, possession of cannabis; 150 hours unpaid work, fined £307, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 26 months.

JARRAD NORRIS, aged 21, of Essex Street, Northampton, drunk and disorderly, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

NATHAN JEWEL GOMES, aged 36, of Collmead Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £76, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

BRADLEY JACK ALLIBONE, aged 23, of Marston Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £530, surcharge £53, costs £90, six points.Names

TUDOR ZAGORNEANU, aged 22, of Cranbrook Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £633, surcharge £67, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

■ These cases were heard on April 2

MATHEW PAUL HANDLEY, aged 30, of no fixed abode; criminal damage, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £50.

JAKUB KURYLOWICZ, aged 26, of Coverack Close, Northampton, fraud by using a debit card in another’s name; fined £276, compensation of £119.43, surcharge £34, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.