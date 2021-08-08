IN COURT: Latest sentences handed down by magistrates to offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester Long Buckby and Earls Barton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 29

Steven Paul Hart, aged 36, of Chantelle Court, Daventry, drug-driving; four weeks in prison, disqualified for 24 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £128.

Neil Barry Rogers, aged 45, of Lawrence Mews, Long Buckby, assault, theft; fined £205, compensation of £100, surcharge £34, pay costs of £170 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

■ These case were heard on July 30

Jayesh Thanki, aged 46, of HMP Peterborough, assault; 16 weeks in prison, surcharge £128.

Antonio Roberto Baciu, aged 25, of Delapre Street, Far Cotton; stole electrical goods from The Range, Northampton, failed to surrender to custody, possession of a lock knife, possession of cocaine, cannabis, Ketonal, cannabis and cannabis resin, amphetamine; six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

Joel Neil Charles Davis, aged 27, of Friary Close, Daventry, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, racially aggravated harassment, racially aggravated use of threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards a police officer, criminal damage, made offensive phone calls; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew with electronic monitoring, 12-month supervision, compensation £350.

Martha Lillian Bratherton, aged 19, of Kentstone Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Carl Fitzhugh, aged 43, of Tintern Avenue, Northampton, possession of two spliffs of cannabis; discharged conditionally for eight months, surcharge £22, costs £50.

Moaid Azzam Elaiwi, aged 40, of Longmeadow, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle, drove without due care and attention, drink-driving; community order with 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

Lewis Antonio Nocito, aged 33, c/o Broughton Place, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £50.

Lukaz Lukasz Plusa, aged 33, of Campbell Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £21.

Thomas Patton, aged 29, of Leicester Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; community order with 100 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs £85. disqualified for 18 months.

Bradley York, aged 30, of Westley Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for eight months, surcharge £21, costs £85.

Robin Matthew Cutting, aged 40, of Cobbold Close, Earls Barton, speeding; fined £183, surcharge £34, costs £85, three penalty points.

Thandiwe Mucheke, aged 27, of Farnborough Drive, Daventry, speeding; fined £100, three penalty points.

Sarah Blenkinsop, aged 45, Granary Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, disqualified for 6 months due to repeat offending.

Ioan Sarbu, aged 34, of Knights Close, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 6 months due to repeat offending.

David Edward Thomas Wilkins, aged 57, of Northampton Road, Welford, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £85, three penalty points.

Carlie Marie Proctor, aged 36, of Ploughman Drive, Woodford Halse, speeding; fined £176, surcharge £34, costs £85, three penalty points.

■ This case was heard on July 31

Charles Albert George Moulton, aged 31, of Lower Stable Yard, Towcester, drove while disqualified; community order with 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £64, costs £85.

