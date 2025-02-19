IN COURT: Drink drivers, shoplifters and more sentenced by Northampton magistrates

These 31 offenders were sentenced by magistrates for offences including harassment, shoplifting, assault, possession of drugs, driving driving and driving without due care and attention.

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 22

GAVIN CLIFFORD, aged 51, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, possession of cannabis, threatened to damage / destroy property; fined £100, prosecution costs £85.

AALIYAH CLIMIE, aged 18, of Ericsson Close, Daventry, assaulted a woman by beating; community order with alcohol treatment and 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services £114, costs £85.

Magistrates sentenced a number of drivers for road traffic offences and others.

JASPER NICHOL, aged 30, of no fixed abode, assaulted a woman by beating, criminal damage to a kitchen door; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

KAREN BECKLEY, aged 47, of Sunderland Street, Northampton, drink driving — 156 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

SCOTT MILLER, aged 48, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, breached a non-molestation order; conditionally discharged for 18 months, costs £300.

TATENDA JIRRIE, aged 44, of no fixed abode, stole three bottles of wine of a value of £30 from Co-op, stole two packs of cube beef casserole and two packs of Tilda rice of a value of £20 from Co-op, stole one bottle of wine of a value of £10 from Co-op, stole five packets of salmon of a value of £25 from Co-op, attempted to steal two bottles of wine of a value of £20 from Co-op; 10 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £85, costs £85.

HAYLEY HENDERSON, aged 43, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, drove without due care and attention on Harlestone Road / Lodge Way junction, Northampton — crossed a traffic light controlled junction and collided with another vehicle knocking it on to its side; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £650, seven points.

ERNEST LOKUTIJEVSKI, aged 19, of North Holme Court, Northampton, drove a vehicle without due care and attention on Fir Tree Walk, Northampton — lost control of the vehicle at a roundabout colliding with a parked vehicle on the wrong side of the road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £900, surcharge £360, costs £130, six points.

SHAUN WHITE, aged 58, of Booth Lane South, Northampton, drove a vehicle without due care and attention on Euston Road, Northampton, — 'rear of vehicle collided with another while attempting to park between two stationary vehicles; fined £584, surcharge £234, costs £130, five points..

ALEXANDRU STANTIERU, aged 28, of Nether Jackson Court, Northampton, drove without due care and attention on Walter Tull Way — failed to give way to a vehicle which had right of way causing damage to both vehicles, used a motor drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence — held a Moldovan licence which was no longer valid, vehicle without third party insurance; ;fined £879, surcharge £352, costs £130, six points.

ANTON SINCLAIR BOURNE, aged 42, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, six points.

SAWSAN GAMGOUM, aged 58, of Watling Street West, Towcester, drove a motor vehicle on A5 Watling Street, near police station, Towcester, while using a hand-held mobile device; fined £123, surcharge £49, costs £110, six points.

OCTAVIAN IONUT NEGREA, aged 45, of The Rookery, Grange Park, drove a motor vehicle on A45 Nene Valley Way while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on January 23

YVONNE WEST, aged 55, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, stole meat, groceries and clothing to the value of £50 from Asda, conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £50;

SEAN ANDERSON, aged 31, of Abington Square, Northampton, drink driving — 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £400, disqualified for 40 months.

LEWIS WEBSTER, aged 33, of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £80, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on January 24

JASON WHALLEY, aged 53, of no fixed abode, stole one bottle of wine, valued at £10 from Eurofoods, Daventry, drunk and disorderly in High Street, Daventry, stole one bottle of wine to the value £10 from Eurofoods, Daventry, stole two bottles of wine valued at £20 from Eurofoods, Daventry, stole a four pack of alcohol of a value unknown from Eurofoods, Daventry, failed to surrender to custody; community order with alcohol treatment for six months, compensation of £47.

PATRICK DEVINE, aged 41, of Shakespeare Road, Northampton, drink driving — 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £1,000, surcharge £400.costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

NORBERT-TUDOR BEDE, aged 29, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, drink driving — 175 milligrams of alcohol (ethanol) per 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the prescribed limit of 80mg; fined £733, surcharge £293.costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

GEORGE ZOLD, aged 33, of Pytchley Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis, fined £117, costs £85.

JAMIE NEIL, aged 28, of Pyramid Close, Northampton, drink driving — 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 85mg, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order with curfew and electronic monitoring until April 23, 2025, surcharge £114.costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

REBECCA ROBERTS, aged 40, of no fixed abode, stole items of a value £5.50 from Co-op; fined £16, compensation of £5.50, surcharge £6.costs £85.

RYAN DUDGEON, aged 41, of Western Close, Daventry, drink driving — not less than 111 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the prescribed limit of 80mg; fined £498, surcharge £199, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

MATTHEW WILLIAM DUFFY, aged 24, of Penfold Lane, Northampton, used a motor vehicle with no insurance, drove on HIGH Street, Wootton, while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £737, surcharge £295, costs £110, eight points.

SIMON LEE HUTT, aged 40, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £110, six points.

GERALD BEAU N LARYEA, aged 32, of Montfort Close, Northampton, speeding — 57mph on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

AZIZUR RAHMAN, aged 42, of Acorn Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £269, surcharge £108, costs £110, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

CHRISTIAN RAYMOND TOMBLING-PEART, aged 35, of Kerrfield Estate, Northampton, speeding — 79mph on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £646, surcharge £258, costs £110, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.