■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on June 28

NICOLAE APOSTOL, aged 42, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge to fund victim services £34, Crown Prosecution Service costs £90, three points.

IEVA BALIUTAVICIUTE, aged 27, of Henry Bird Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, five points.

Magistrates deal with hundreds of driving offences each week

SCOTT CLARKE JOHN BEASLEY, aged 37, of Nursery Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £34, four points.

CARL BENJAMIN BISHOP, aged 57, of Glebeland Road, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

RICARDS BISTROVS, aged 17, of Penn Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MARIA CARR, aged 44, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £61, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JONATHON ALAN CHRISTIE, aged 30, of Olser Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £34, four points.

CHARLY CAROLINE COOPER, aged 20, of Ploughman Drive, Woodford Halse, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MARIAN ALEXANDRU ENACHI, aged 22, of Grange Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

MARIAN GHEORGHE, aged 22, of Sharman Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MATEUSZ KARSZNIA, aged 25, of Forfar Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

JANUSZ KUCZYNSKI, aged 59, of Abbey Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

JOSEPH P McGILLYCUDDY, aged 37, of Benjamin Bevan Road, Crick, speeding; fined £969, surcharge £96, costs £90, six points.

SERGIO PEREIRA, aged 32, of Barnhill Square, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined: £280, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

LIAM RADFORD, aged 20, of Abbey Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

VADIM ROBU, aged 28, of Nene Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £110, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

VANEE SCOTT, aged 21, of Poppyfields Way, Brackley, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

ROBERT ANTHONY PAUL SMITH, aged 31, of Roe Road, Northampton, no MoT on November 7, 2021; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

ROBERT ANTHONY PAUL SMITH, aged 31, of Roe Road, Northampton, no MoT on November 17; 2021, fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90

SCOTT ALAN STARMER, aged 40, of Northampton Road, Harpole, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

LAURA JAYNE THOMPSON, aged 34, of Ploughman Drive, Woodford Halse, speeding, unclear windscreen; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

IULIAN MANDACHE TURCA, aged 27, of Barnhill Square, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

JOSHUA PHILIP WALFALL, aged 34, of Swale Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

DARREN JOHN STILL, aged 52, of Rockingham Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

WESLEY BELCHER, aged 39, of Broad Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

KENNETH MICHAEL CRAIG, aged 37, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

DIONNE LESLEY DUNNE, aged 51, of Marburg Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SHAY GREGORY, aged 21, of Hesketh Crescent, Towcester, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

KEIRAN ANTHONY HOLLAND, aged 25, of Great Gull Crescent, Southfields, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SHAUN ANTHONY MARTIN, aged 44, of High Street, Upton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JAKUB ANDRZEJ SOLARZ, aged 28, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PAUL JESSIE SPEED, aged 52, of The Crescent, Hackleton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £221, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CHRISTOPHER STEVEN SPICK, aged 35, of Skitt Court North, Northampton; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

THOMAS NICHOLAS WAGLAND, aged 67, of Lingswood Park, Northampton, speeding; fined £184, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.