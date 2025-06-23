IN COURT: 19 offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Upton, Silverstone and Yelvertoft

Serial shoplifter jailed over 13 thefts from Northampton store, drink driver disqualified for 45 months and more among these cases dealt with by magistrates…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 9

KEITH HAXTON, aged 42, of Furnace Drive, Daventry, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle — 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeded the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £295, surcharge to fund victim services £118, prosecution costs £85, ten points.

MICHAEL BENHAM, aged 27, of no fixed abode, 13 counts of theft from a shop — on April 20, 2025, stole various items to the value of £98.25 belonging to One Stop, on April 21 stole various items to the value of £100.80 belonging to One Stop, on April 21 stole various items to the value of £112 belonging to One Stop, on April 21 stole various items to the value of £73.60 belonging to One Stop, on April 23 stole several packs of Cathedral City cheese of a value unknown belonging to Sainsbury’s, on April 24 stole various items to the value of £74.45 belonging to One Stop, on April 27 stole various items to the value of £29.40 belonging to One Stop, on April 27 stole various items to the value of £80.75 belonging to One Stop, on May 1 stole various items to the value of £89.20 belonging to One Stop, on May 1 stole various items to the value of £78.60 belonging to One Stop, on May 1 stole various items to the value of £89.20 belonging to One Stop, on May 15 stole various goods to the value of £204.40 belonging to Co-op, on May 15 stole various items to the value of £34.20 belonging to One Stop. possession of a class A drug — heroin; 40 weeks in prison, compensation: £1.104.86.

ANDREW JAMES, aged 53, of High Street, Upton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85.

ARNULFO SCHOOP, aged 44, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, drink driving — 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

ANDREI TELEVCA, aged 38, of Piccadilly Close, Northampton, drink driving — 124 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 32 months.

TERRENCE GRIFFIN, aged 38, of Wordsworth Road, Daventry, drink driving — 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

GINTARAS RAKAUSKAS, aged 48, of Hanemill Court, Northampton, drink driving — 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance; fined £600, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

ADAM SISKA, aged 25, of Market Square, Daventry, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance; community order with 180 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

PRANAV PAVITHRAN, aged 32, of Whitworth Road, Northampton, drink driving — 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

NADIME SALEHIN, aged 22, of Shankley Way, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 17 months, surcharge £114, costs £85.

MIRCEA GORCIOAIA, aged 33, of South Oval, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine, drunk and disorderly in Malcolm Drive, Northampton; fined £461, surcharge £84, costs £85.

MICHAEL CONNORS, aged 25, of no fixed abode, possession of a class A drug — cocaine, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; conditionally discharged for six months.

ZAYN ALI, aged 20, of Landcross Drive, Northampton, possession with intent to supply a class B drug — cannabis, offer to supply a class B controlled drug — cannabis, possession of knife blade / sharp pointed article at Bouverie Walk, Northampton — a folding/locking knife with blade in excess of thee inches; 38 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £187, costs £85.

THOMAS BOSWORTH WAKEFORD, aged 47, of High Street, Yelvertoft, speeding — exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £85, three points.

■ These cases were heard on June 10

GORDON STEWART, aged 49, of no fixed abode, harassment by breach of a restraining order, stalking without fear / alarm / distress; 24 weeks in prison, costs £550.

MIHAI BURGHELEA, aged 45, of Whiston Road, Northampton, drink driving — 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £900, surcharge £360, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

TRACEY SIMS, aged 55, of Brackley Road, Silverstone, drink driving — 104 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 45 months.

MASON STEVENS, aged 23, of Broadway East, Northampton, drug driving; fined £341, surcharge £136, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

SHANE BALDWIN, aged 31, of Ruskin Way, Daventry, drove a vehicle dangerously on A5 Towcester; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, overnight curfew with electronic monitoring, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

