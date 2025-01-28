In court: 15 more motorists sentenced after drink drive crackdown over Christmas in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A further 15 drivers have been sentenced in court after a police crackdown on drink driving in Northamptonshire over the Christmas period.

Northamptonshire Police launched its annual, month-long drink and drug driving campaign over the festive period on December 1, 2024.

As part of the crackdown those caught driving over the legal limit were publicly named on the Northamptonshire Police website and social media, and in this newspaper. This is a hard-line approach the force has taken over recent years.

Over the course of the 2024 Christmas campaign, officers arrested 134 drivers. Of those, 94 were on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol, 39 while unfit through drugs and one on suspicion of drink and drug driving. A number have already appeared in court and some have been sentenced.

Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Court results for those charged during the third week of the campaign (December 23 – 28):

Jordan Morrison, aged 31, of Denmark Road, Rushden, was disqualified from driving for 24 months, handed a community order to complete 80 hours of unpaid work as well as told to pay £85 court costs plus £114 victim surcharge at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 13. He pleaded guilty to driving a white BMW 1 Series car when the alcohol level was above the limit in Rectory Road, Rushden, at about 12.35am on Monday, December 23, after providing an evidential reading of 107 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35mg.

Alexandru Rosca, aged 42, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, had his case adjourned at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 13, after being charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. Rosca was arrested after being stopped by police officers driving a white BMW 320 Series car in Towcester Road, Northampton, at about 2.15am on Monday, December 23. He was released on unconditional bail until Monday, February 10, when he will return to the same court to enter a plea.

Francis Bankie Irele, aged 50, of Wellbeck Close, Northampton, had his case adjourned after he pleaded not guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 13. Irele was arrested after being stopped by police officers sitting in a silver Mercedes CLK Sport car in Wilberforce Street, Northampton, at about 5.25am on Monday, December 23. He was released on unconditional bail until Wednesday, March 19, when he will return to the same court to stand trial.

Mehul Patel, aged 41, of St James Road, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 40 months, fined £583 and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £233 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 13. Patel was arrested while driving a blue Ford Transit van in Abington Square, Northampton, at about 5.55pm on Monday, December 23, and subsequently charged after providing an evidential reading of 50 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Mustapha Atunde, aged 33, of Chalfont Court,Upper Priory Street, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £100 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 13. Atunde was arrested while driving a grey Honda Accord car in St Andrews Street, Northampton, at about 4.45am on Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25), and subsequently charged after providing an evidential reading of 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Tiberius Cristea, aged 45, of Regent Street, Kettering, was disqualified from driving for 25 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £80 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 14. Cristea was arrested while driving a grey Nissan Micra car in Regent Street, Kettering, at about 4.50pm on Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25), and subsequently charged after providing an evidential reading of 90 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Michael Charles Edwards, aged 75, of Charwelton Road, Badbury, had his case adjourned at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 6, after being charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. Edwards was arrested after being stopped by police officers driving a white Land Rover Range Rover in Weedon Road, Newnham, at about 10pm on Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25). He was released on unconditional bail until Tuesday, February 4, when he will return to the same court to enter a plea.

Bakul Patel, aged 56, of Linnet Close, Wellingborough, was disqualified from driving for 17 months, fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £160 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 14. Patel was arrested while driving a white Lexus car in Hatton Street, Wellingborough, at about 1.05am on Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26), and subsequently charged after providing an evidential reading of 77 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Sergiu Iftime, aged 26, of Minerva Way, Wellingborough, was disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £440 and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £176 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 14. Iftime was arrested while driving a white Mercedes Sprinter van in Northampton Road, Wellingborough, at about 9.35pm on Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26), and subsequently charged after providing an evidential reading of 77 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

David James Moorcroft, aged 34, of Heddles Way, Desborough, was disqualified from driving for 36 months, fined £600 and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £240 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 14. Moorcroft was arrested while driving a silver Renault Megane car in Bideford Square, Corby, at about 12.15am on Friday, December 27, and subsequently charged after providing an evidential reading of 67 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Emmanuel Gyan, aged 39, of Carter Avenue, Broughton, was disqualified from driving for 17 months, fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £214 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 14. Gyan was arrested while driving a blue Toyota C-HR Icon car in High Street, Broughton, at about 3am on Friday, December 27, and subsequently charged after providing an evidential reading of 75 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Manhar Arora, aged 21, of Henry Street, Coventry, had his case adjourned at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10, after being charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. Arora was arrested after being stopped by police officers driving a black SEAT Ibiza in Queensway, Wellingborough, at about 4.45am on Friday, December 27. He was released on unconditional bail until Friday, January 31, when he will return to the same court to enter a plea.

Cameron Mead, aged 20, of Scotter Walk, Corby, was disqualified from driving for 22 months, fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £160 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 16. Mead was arrested while driving a black Renault Clio car in Cottingham Road, Corby, at about 6.50am on Friday, December 27, and subsequently charged after providing an evidential reading of 84 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Viktorija Skobey, aged 30, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £380 and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £152 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 14. Skobey was arrested while driving a green Ford Focus car in Garfield Street, Northampton, at about 11pm on Friday, December 27, and subsequently charged after providing an evidential reading of 53 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Philip James Moore, aged 41, of Coast Road, Berrow, Burnham-on-Sea, had his case adjourned at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 16, after being charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis. Moore was arrested after being stopped by police officers driving a black BMW 3 Series car in Montagu Street, Kettering, at about 9.30am on Saturday, December 28. He was released on unconditional bail until Thursday, February 6, when he will return to the same court to enter a plea.

Northampton Magistrates’ Court also issued an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Mairead Kathleen Hogan, of Shelley Road, Wellingborough, after she failed to appear before the court on Monday, January 13, to face a charge of failing to provide a specimen for analysis. She was also charged with driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving with no insurance and possession of a Class A drug after being arrested in Bedford Road, Northampton, at about 1.30am on Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25).