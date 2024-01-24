IN COURT: 12 more drink drivers sentenced following Christmas crackdown across Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Details of 12 more drink drivers, sentenced in court following a Christmas crack down across Northamptonshire, have been released.

The sentences are as a result of Northamptonshire Police’s month-long festive crackdown, which launches on December 1 every year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the crackdown those caught driving over the legal limit will be publicly named, which is a hard-line approach the force has taken over recent years.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

The campaign saw officers arrest 95 drivers on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol and 37 on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.

Below are more court results from the campaign.

Court results

Osbaldas Zukauska, aged 42, of Kennedy Drive, Rugby, was disqualified from driving for 14 months and fined £461 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 11. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £184 victim surcharge. Zukauska was arrested after being stopped driving between junctions 16 and 17 of the M1 motorway, on Saturday, December 16, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 50 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Ibrahim Tasan, aged 58, of Brimsdown Avenue, Enfield, was disqualified from driving for 22 months and fined £455 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 11. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £182 victim surcharge. Tasan was arrested on the northbound carriageway of the M1 Motorway, near Daventry, on Sunday, December 17, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 64 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

James O’Ben, aged 59, of Cliftonville Court, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for three years and fined £346 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 11. O’Ben was arrested near his home address in Cliftonville Court on Sunday, December 17, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 46 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £138 victim surcharge, while he received no further penalty after also pleading guilty to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

Paul Carter, aged 20, of Grafton Underwood, Kettering, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £500 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 11. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £200 victim surcharge. Carter was arrested in Main Road, Lowick, on Monday, December 18, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Charlotte Gavin, aged 40, of Brooks Road, Raunds, received 10 points on her driving licence after pleading guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 15. Gavin was arrested and subsequently charged after being stopped in a car park at Rushden Lakes, on Sunday, December 17. In addition to the endorsement points, she was ordered to complete a community order, rehabilitation activity and pay £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Kamil Szubinkski, aged 41, of Ecton Park Road, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 30 months after pleading guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 15. Szubinkski was arrested and subsequently charged after being stopped on the A4500 in Northampton, on Tuesday, December 19. In addition to the disqualification, he was ordered to complete 200 hours unpaid work, a community order and pay £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Luqman Mintah, aged 36, of Trinity Avenue, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 24 months after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 15. Mintah was arrested in Abington Square, Northampton, on Wednesday, December 20, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 101 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was also ordered to complete 80 hours unpaid work, a community order and pay £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge as well as fined £346 after pleading guilty to driving without insurance. He received no separate penalty after admitting to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

Rutendo Nyatsine, aged 54, of Middlemore, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 17 months and fined £461 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 16. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £184 victim surcharge .Nyatsine was arrested in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, on Friday, December 22, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Duevelle Dore, aged 31, of Nelson Road, Chingford, Essex, was disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined £1,015 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 16. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £406 victim surcharge. Dore was arrested in Gold Street, Northampton, on Saturday, December 23, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Alexei Valacu, aged 51, of Cross Waters Close, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for nine months after pleading guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 16Valacu was arrested and subsequently charged after being stopped in Tudor Court, Northampton, on Saturday, December 23. In addition to the disqualification, he was ordered to complete 120 hours unpaid work, a community order and pay £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Phillip Tichavangana, aged 38, of Fitzroy Terrace, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £484 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 16. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £194 victim surcharge. Tichavangana was arrested in Boughton Green Road, Northampton, on Saturday, December 23, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 68 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Viorel Mirca, aged 39, of Newington House, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 30 months after pleading guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 16. Mirca was arrested following a road traffic collision in Nursery Lane, Daventry, on Saturday, December 23, and subsequently charged. In addition to the disqualification, he was ordered to complete 200 hours unpaid work, a community order and rehabilitation activity. He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.