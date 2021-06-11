Hunt underway for three cars stolen from Daventry estate

Three cars were stolen from one Daventry area on the same day last month.

Three cars were stolen from the Monksmoor estate on Friday, May 21.

A black Mercedes C63 was taken from Wydmondham Close between 1.30am and 3pm. A blue BMW M4 was taken from Croxden Way at around 3.05am and a black Mercedes C250 was also stolen from Mottisfont Road at around the same time.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire police said: "Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident numbers: 21000279884 (Croxden Way), 21000280784 (Wymondham Close) and 21000279867 (Mottisfont Road)."