Holy smoke! Northamptonshire PC finds 13,000 foreign fags during routine traffic check

One police officer got more than he bargained for from a routine traffic stop after uncovering nearly 13,000 foreign cigarettes.

Police picked up the black Peugeot on the A361 near Daventry during the early hours of Tuesday morning (May 18).

Inside they discovered 640 packets of Marlboro and Rothmans cigarettes with health warnings in Polish — worth around £7,500 — plus another 30 packs of rolling tobacco.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed the tobacco has been seized while enquiries are made to see if it had been imported into the UK legally.

The driver was also reported for not having a valid driving licence or insurance.