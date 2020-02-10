Hit and run driver flees after demolishing traffic light in Northampton

Police battle to keep Bants Lane moving as junction is blocked

Police are hunting for the driver of a vehicle who fled after demolishing a traffic light and leaving a busy junction blocked in Northampton today.

Police are hunting a vehich which failed to stop after demolishing a traffic light

The incident happened on the busy Bants Lane, at the junction with Duston Road and Main Road on Tuesday (February 10).

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "A vehicle, which has failed to stop, collided with a traffic light causing it to fall on to the road.

"The road is currently blocked by the traffic light and there is also debris on the road. Our officers are still at the scene."