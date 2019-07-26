Hilarious arrest selfie with cocky Northampton fugitive 'represents our focus and determination', says police chief

The police chief has defended a selfie officers took with a wanted Northampton thug in handcuffs after weeks of taunting them on social media.

Andrew Fox, 32, formerly of Orchard Green, was finally arrested in Delapre on Wednesday (July 24), having been wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his release after an assault conviction.

Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley wrote on Twiiter that the photograph of two cops with emojis covering their faces and Fox represents the force's 'focus and determination' in catching criminals.

"My promise and mandate to the public of Northamptonshire is that we will turn the tide and focus on prevention and detection of crime and pursue those who feel that they can act with impunity- they can’t," he tweeted.

"I think the picture represents our focus and determination."

Fox had been missing since July 6, and was taking great pleasure in his prowess at dodging police's attempts to find him by taunting them on Facebook.

Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley

He posted photos selfies with police cars on his own page and the Chronicle & Echo's, as well as other derogatory pictures and teasing comments.

But police officers got their own back by taking their own selfie with Fox, who they described as having a 'significant' criminal history, including partially blinding a war veteran with a piece of wood in 2005.

Ch Cons Adderley congratulated the officers who caught Fox, but when another Twitter user questioned the professionalism of the post, he came to their defence.

He tweeted: "How about this for an angle ‘well done and congratulations to the @KettProActive team for pursing and arresting a prolific offender and for preventing others becoming a victim of crime’. Now there’s novel. Hope this assists!"

Andrew Fox taunts police on his Facebook page

Fox will be returned to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence, a police spokesperson said, adding their thanks to everyone who helped to find him after a bit of 'cat and mouse' on social media.