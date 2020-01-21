High praise for Northamptonshire Police officers as they star in ‘999: What’s Your Emergency?’

Northamptonshire Police appeared on national TV once again in the Channel 4 documentary series and a lot of viewers were quick to praise the force.

‘999: What’s Your Emergency?’ returned last night and followed officers in Northamptonshire as they dealt with the night-time economy.

Northamptonshire Police officers returned to national TV. Photo: Channel 4/Northamptonshire Police.

As people across the county, and the rest of the country, tuned in to watch the programme, a lot took to social media to praise the force’s work.

One viewer said: “Only turned on half way in. That was enough to realise how hard everyone works and how much pressure they are under.”

Another commented: “I honestly cannot fault our hard working police force who have been there when I’ve needed their help.

“Twice in the last six months I’ve required assistance and on both occasions the assisting officers were brilliant and professional.

The documentary series follows employees across the force. Photo: Channel 4/Northamptonshire Police.

“Well done to all those who protect us daily.”

Another tweeted: “Watched it. You all do an amazing job and have such hard working, professional staff. Well done to you all.”

One said: “Very positive impression - I especially liked the recognition of the effectiveness of roads policing to combat crime and disrupt criminals.”

The documentary that aired last night (Monday January 20), featured road policing and included a driver who was caught on FaceTime.

Road policing was a feature of the episode. Photo: Channel 4/Northamptonshire Police.

This shocked a lot of social media users and one tweeted: “I'm in utter disbelief that one of your residents was caught face-timing while driving.....”

Chief Constable for the force, Nick Adderley, tweeted throughout the programme and gave an insight into how the force appearing on the show came about.

He said: “When I agreed to the programme being filmed, I made it clear that I wanted the public to see how hard the officers and staff work. I think they have done this. Worth noting just how hard our call handlers and dispatchers work too. It’s relentless for them abuse they get is awful.”

The programme also brought about the issue of traffic police officers and traffic PCSOs, which is a topic Ch Cons Adderley has a clear view on.

One viewer tweeted Ch Cons Adderley to say: “I agree totally and fantastic to see your commitment to Roads Policing which always had professionally trained officers in that field years ago and sadly in some forces replaced by Traffic PCSOs … Hopefully not on your watch Sir?”

Ch Cons Adderley replied: “Absolutely not on my watch, Our PCSO’s do an incredible job in our towns and villages but I will not be extending their remit to Roads Policing. Thank you for your kind comments.”

The next episode of ‘999: What’s Your Emergency?’ will air on Channel 4 next Monday (January 27) at 9pm.