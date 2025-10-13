Derren Goddard, of Harmans Way, Weedon, was sentenced to five years and four months in prison and disqualified from driving for 92 months at Northampton Crown Court

The investigating officer in the Weedon ‘Pop-Eye’ case has spoken out following the sentencing of a villager who killed the 76-year-old.

A man who admitted to being drunk when he crashed into a man in Weedon was jailed for five years and four months at Northampton Crown Court on Friday.

On June 8, 2023, Keith Turnidge, aged 76, had been sitting on a bench in Bridge Street when he was struck by a car driven by Derren Goddard.

Mr Turnidge died in hospital two months later, on August 11, 2023.

Following the collision, Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) established that 51-year-old Goddard had been above the legal alcohol limit.

He was charged with causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the legal limit for alcohol, and having initially denied the offence, on July 21 at Northampton Crown Court he changed his plea to guilty.

Goddard, of Harmans Way, Weedon, returned to the same court today, Friday, October 10, for sentencing, where he was sentenced to five years and four months' imprisonment.

He was also disqualified from driving for 92 months.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer Detective Constable El Hudson, of SCIU, said: “Affectionately known as Pop-Eye, Keith was a popular, well-liked character in Weedon and my thoughts today are with his family and friends.

“When he was hit by Derren Goddard, he had been peacefully sitting on a bench watching the world go by and suffered terrible injuries that sadly proved fatal.

“Keith’s death had a profound impact on the Weedon community, and their grief is compounded by the fact that his death was completely avoidable.

“Derren Goddard had been drinking in the village pub and lived a mere 400m away, yet chose to try and drive home. That decision cost Keith his life.

“Our detailed investigation into this collision secured the necessary evidence to prove Goddard’s guilt, despite his attempts to claim he had suffered a medical blackout, and I’m glad he finally took responsibility by pleading guilty.

“Goddard’s sentence can never fully reflect the irreparable harm he has done, but I hope Keith’s family and the Weedon community can take comfort from knowing that he has been held to account.”

She added her thanks to all those who worked on and supported the investigation, including the Force's forensic collision investigators, and the members of the public who came to Mr Turnidge’s aid following the collision.