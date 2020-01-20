Have you seen this woman? Police are looking to speak to her in connection with the Eastern District football pitch shooting

Northamptonshire Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the shooting that happened in July last year in Northampton’s Eastern District.

Detectives investigating the incident believe the woman pictured may have crucial information about what happened when a 28-year-old man was shot and attacked with a knife on a playing field off Pennycross Place and Great Billing Way.

The incident happened at about 11.40am on July 21, 2019, after an altercation broke out on the field.

Do you know this woman? Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

The air ambulance attended and the injured male was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

He sustained serious injuries but has since made a full recovery.

Five people arrested in connection with the incident remain on police bail while inquiries continue.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Detectives believe the woman in the images may hold vital information about the incident and are encouraging her or anyone who knows her to contact us.”

If you have any information about the woman pictured, call Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote the incident number: 19000381601.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.