Have you seen this man? Fresh CCTV clue to Northampton car park thefts

Police hunt thieves who jacked up cars to steal valuable parts

Detectives hunting crooks who stole catalytic converters from three vehicles in a Northampton car park have made a fresh appeal for help.

Police issued a fresh photo following thefts of catalytic converters

Brazen thieves jacked up three cars to take the valuable parts in broad daylight from the Albion Place car park in Swan Street between 3.30pm and 3.40pm on Friday, February 7.

Police issued another CCTV image of one of the three men they want to speak to in connection with the thefts.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We believe this man may hold information key to our enquiry.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who can help identify this man or who may have any information about the theft of catalytic converters in general.

Thieves targets vehicles in the Albion Place car park

"Anyone who with information or who may have witnessed this incident can call us on 101 quoting reference number 20000073983."

Officers issued a warning in the country last summer following a spike in the number of thefts of catalytic converters, which contain precious metals including platinum and rhodium.

Similar thefts were reported from a business car park in Brixworth last month.