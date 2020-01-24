Harry's lawyer expects PM to "come out swinging" after US turn down extradition request

Family spokesman says they expected this decision from the US government and say 'no hopes have been dashed here'

Harry Dunn's family lawyer expects the Boris Johnson to "come out swinging" after the US State Department offically refused extradiction request for Anne Sacoolas

RAF Croughton is home to American service staff and their families.

Furious South Northants MP Andrea Leadsom broke the news to Radd Seiger in a late-night phone call on Thursday (January 23).

Mrs Leadsom is meeting with US ambassador Woody Johnson in London early on Friday morning to discuss the case.

And Mr Seiger said: "I would love to be a fly on the wall in that meeting.

"You can see how the British Government are from their statement overnight and this decision is not going to be taken lying down.

Harry's death sparked protests around the base.

"She spoke to Home Secretary Priti Patel who then issued that statement where they said this was a denial of justice and they are urgently considering their options."

"I fully expect the Government to come out swinging today as will the campaign.

"We are not going anywhere. We will plan our next steps and if it takes two, three, five or ten years we are more than equipped to deal with this the hard way."

Harry died when his motorbike was involved in a head-on collision with a car close to RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire last August.

The driver of the car, Anne Sacoolas, claimed diplomatic immunity and returned to the US while police were still investigating the crash.

Mr Dunn's parents Charlotte Charles and Terry Dunn launched a campaign Justice 4 Harry and Britain made a formal extradition request for Mrs Sacoolas, 42, the wife of a US intelligence official at the base, after she was later charged with causing his death by dangerous driving.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last night confirmed that request had been rejected.

Mr Seiger told BBC Breakfast: "No hopes have been dashed here. I spoke to Charlotte quite late last night and she went to bed saying everything is fine, we knew this was coming and it's just another step along the way. We just carry on the campaign.

"Secretary Pompeo is simply following orders from President Trump. He will be gone one day but that extradition request will be around forever. She will be coming back one day, you can be sure of that.

"This is President Trump being President Trump. He's taking a wrecking ball to the greatest alliance in the world and there's not a lot any of us can do about that at the moment.

"Boris Johnson wanted to be Prime Minister and this is a severe test for him, I want him to come out today and rise to the challenge. He's not met with us yet. I want him to invite us in, look us in the eye and tell us what he's going to do."

The US decision comes just days after Northamptonshire's Chief Constable Nick Adderley revealed two incidents of cars from the base being driven on the wrong side of the road since Harry's death.

Local police will be providing training to all staff at the base to improve awareness of the Highway Code and UK road laws.

Northampton Town will show their own support for Harry and his family during tonight's televised FA Cup tie against Derby.

The teenager's photo will be shown on a big screen in the 19th minute of the game, reflecting Harry's age when he died allowing fans to pay tribute.