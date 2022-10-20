Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas pleads guilty at Old Bailey to causing death of Northamptonshire teenager by careless driving
The 45-year-old has been ordered to attend the sentencing hearing in person
The wife of an American diplomat has pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving over the death of a Northamptonshire teen, Harry Dunn.
Anne Sacoolas appeared via video link from America, at a court hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court – The Old Bailey – on Thursday (October 20).
The 45-year-old spoke only to confirm her name, pleas and to confirm she understood orders.
Sacoolas pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving, but guilty to the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.
Prosecution barrister Duncan Atkinson told the court that the Crown Prosecution Service accepts the plea – with Harry Dunn’s family having been consulted – to the lesser charge and invited the other charge to lay on file.
Harry Dunn’s family – including his mum Charlotte Charles and his dad Tim Dunn - were in attendance at court. The family wore green scarfs and ties, the colour of Harry’s motorbike, in memory of the teen who died when he was just 19.
Sacoolas will be sentenced at the same court on a date to be agreed in the week commencing November 28. Judge Mrs Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb ordered Sacoolas to attend the sentencing hearing in person. The judge also imposed an interim disqualification from driving.
Sacoolas was charged by Northamptonshire Police with causing death by dangerous driving after 19-year-old Harry Dunn died following a collision between his motorcycle and Sacoolas’ vehicle outside the RAF Croughton US military base on August 27, 2019.
As the wife of a US diplomat, Sacoolas was granted diplomatic immunity by the US Government and was able to leave the country shortly after the incident. Harry Dunn’s family has fought for the American to face the charge ever since.
Sacoolas was due to face a court in January this year, but the hearing was pushed back. She first faced the charge at Westminster Magistrates Court on September 29, this year. The case was sent to the Old Bailey.