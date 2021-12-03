Gun crime hit record high in Northamptonshire during Covid-19 pandemic, figures reveal

Gun crime hit a record high in Northamptonshire during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, new figures show.

Lockdowns and other coronavirus restrictions contributed to gun crime dropping nationally in the year to March 2021, but police forces across England and Wales still logged thousands of offences.

Home Office figures released this week revealed Northamptonshire Police recorded 131 crimes involving firearms that year — the highest number since police force level records began in 2007-08.

Since then, the force has dealt with 1,365 offences involving guns.

The National Police Chiefs' Council said there is more work to be done nationally to stop those intent on carrying weapons and prevent the 'terrible consequences' of gun crime.

There were 17 firearm offences for every 100,000 people in the Northamptonshire policing area in 2020-21 — up from 14 the year before.

Data covers crimes involving lethal firearms like shotguns and handguns and non-lethal weapons such as stun guns, but excludes offences involving air weapons.

It shows weapons were discharged or fired 56 times during incidents recorded by Northamptonshire Police last year.

Nationally, more than 1,000 people were injured and dozens died as a result of gun crime in 2020-21, when forces in England and Wales tackled 5,700 firearms offences.

Robberies and violent attacks made up more than half of all gun crimes, with offences most common on the streets.

The largest proportion of crimes involved handguns, while weapons were fired in more than half of the incidents recorded. Victims were most likely to be in their 20s.

A Government spokesman said it was recruiting 20,000 extra police officers and had given forces greater powers to stop and search, in an effort to tackle the issue and remove dangerous weapons from the streets.

He said the country had some of the toughest gun controls in the world and that firearms offences made up a small proportion of recorded crime, adding: "We know that everyone in Britain deserves safe streets, homes and communities."

Gun crime dropped nationally by 14 percent compared to 2019-20 and has fallen significantly over 13 years – last year, it was 42 percent lower than in 2007-08.

Northamptonshire Police logged 164 gun crimes in 2007-08, 20 percent more than last year and the equivalent of 24 in every 100,000 people.