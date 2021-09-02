Northamptonshire landowners will be able to receive up to £1,500 to help them remove and tackle fly-tipping after a successful pilot scheme.

The Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime commissioner set the scheme up earlier this year to help landowners as well as hopefully preventing crime and assisting in tracking down offenders.

During the pilot in East Northamptonshire and Daventry, five people received grants ranging from £500 to £1,500 for the proper disposal of rubbish, installing gates and other measures to make the land less vulnerable.

Fly-tipped rubbish at Sixfield Reservoir, pictured in June 2021. Photo: Leila Coker

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said: “I am often contacted by people who have been repeatedly targeted by organised fly-tippers.

"They face escalating costs of clearing their land and it also has an enormous impact on our environment and our ability to enjoy it.

“Fly-tipping is an offence and through this scheme, partner organisations are working together to tackle it, to stop it happening again and to track down the offenders.

“I want to create a safe environment in Northamptonshire, and I am pleased to be able to roll this pilot scheme out and support more people across the wider county.”

Local authorities do not remove fly-tipped waste on private land, which is the responsibility of the landowner to clear.

North Northamptonshire Council executive member for highways, travel and assets Graham Lawman said the authority takes fly-tipping seriously and is always looking for ways to prevent and tackle it.

“Following successful pilot projects, including a new gate alongside the A6 to deter fly-tippers and removal of illegally dumped waste on farmland, I am delighted that the OPFCC is rolling this fund out to benefit the whole of North Northamptonshire," he said.

"Fly-tipping is a blight on our local area, especially the wonderful countryside we have and it’s great that we will now be able to help more private landowners tackle fly-tipping on their land."

Councillor David Smith, cabinet member for regulatory services, community safety and engagement at West Northamptonshire Council, said the funding is great news.

“Using our beautiful area as a dumping ground is illegal, totally unacceptable behaviour and we are doing everything we can to try to stop it and track down and punish offenders," he added.