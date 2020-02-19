Good Samaritan assaulted on Northampton road after stopping to help victim

Police hunt man who attacked driver and damaged car

A good Samaritan was assaulted after stopping his car to help a woman he thought was being threatened.

Police issued this photo of a man they want to speak to

Police today (Wednesday February 19) released a photo of a man they want to speak to after the incident in Harlestone Road, Northampton, last week.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The driver had stopped to help a woman who was involved in an argument with another man.

"The man who stopped was then assaulted and had his car damaged as a result of the attack.

"The incident happened on Thursday, February 13, between 9.45am and 10am. If anyone knows the man in the image or recognises him, please call us on 101 quoting incident number: 20000085113."