Girl, 14, inappropriately touched in an alleyway in Daventry

Teenager was walking through the town centre when she was sexually assaulted

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault in the area of Newlands in Daventry.

The sexual assault happened in an alleyway between Sheaf Street and the Aldi car park

Between 4.45pm and 5pm on Wednesday, February 5, a 14-year-old girl was inappropriately touched by a man as she walked through an alleyway between Sheaf Street and the Aldi car park in Newlands.

The offender is described as white, aged 50-60, about 5ft 7in, of an average build with grey short hair and a pale complexion. He was wearing a dark coat and dark trousers.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 20000071373.