Girl, 14, inappropriately touched in an alleyway in Daventry

Teenager was walking through the town centre when she was sexually assaulted
Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault in the area of Newlands in Daventry.
Between 4.45pm and 5pm on Wednesday, February 5, a 14-year-old girl was inappropriately touched by a man as she walked through an alleyway between Sheaf Street and the Aldi car park in Newlands.
The offender is described as white, aged 50-60, about 5ft 7in, of an average build with grey short hair and a pale complexion. He was wearing a dark coat and dark trousers.
Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 20000071373.