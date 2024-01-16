Further eight drink drivers face sentencing in court following Christmas crackdown in Northamptonshire
Details of more drink drivers, sentenced in court following a Christmas crack down across Northamptonshire, have been released.
The sentences are as a result of Northamptonshire Police’s month-long festive crackdown, which launches on December 1 every year.
As part of the crackdown those caught driving over the legal limit will be publicly named, which is a hard-line approach the force has taken over recent years.
The campaign saw officers arrest 95 drivers on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol and 37 on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.
Details of more than a dozen drink drivers receiving sentences in court were released by police yesterday (Monday January 15). More have been released today (Tuesday January 16).
Below are more court results from the campaign.
- Viorel Mihai, aged 35, of Lea Road, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £450 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 4. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £180 victim surcharge. Mihai was arrested in Abington Street, Northampton, on Thursday, December 7, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 75 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.
- Sean Mallinson, aged 38, of Dolben Avenue, Stanwick, was disqualified from driving for 17 months and fined £480 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 4. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £192 victim surcharge. Mallinson was arrested in Meadow View, Great Addington, on Friday, December 8, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.
- Nikeel Parmer, aged 26, of Grass Slade, Brixworth, was disqualified from driving for 17 months and fined £392 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 4. Parmer was arrested in Bridge Street, Northampton, on Saturday, December 9, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 75 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £261 victim surcharge and fined an additional £261 after pleading guilty to possession of a Class B drug after three small bags of Cannabis were seized.
- Piotr Kucharski, aged 39, of Abardare Road, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 15 months and fined £346 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 8. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £138 victim surcharge. Kucharski was arrested in Towcester Road, Northampton, on Sunday, December 10, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 56 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.
- Mihai Roata, aged 33, of Headstone Drive, Harrow, was disqualified from driving for 32 months after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 8. Roata was also ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work, a rehabilitation order and pay court costs of £85 and £114 victim surcharge. He was arrested in Cecil Drive, Corby, on Sunday, December 10 and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 139 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.
- An arrest warrant has been issued for Esther Nkmwazi, aged 36, of Meeting Lane, Kettering, after she failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 8, to face three charges. Nkmwazi was arrested after being stopped on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit in Carrington Street, Kettering, on Monday, December 11. She was subsequently charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.
- An arrest warrant has been issued for Lewis Seymour, aged 25, of McKeevor Place, Banbury, after he failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 9, to face five charges. Seymour was arrested in London Road, Irchester on Wednesday, December 13, and was subsequently charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to stop for a police officer, driving when alcohol above limit, driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.
- Thomas Seller, aged 21, of Coton Road, Guilsborough, was disqualified from driving for six months after pleading guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 9. Seller was arrested and subsequently charged after being stopped in Overstone Road, Moulton, Northampton, on Friday, December 15. In addition to the disqualification, he was ordered to complete 100 hours unpaid work, a community order and pay £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.
- Mariusz Adler, aged 41, of Beake Avenue, Coventry, was ordered to complete a community order and 100 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 9. Adler was arrested after being stopped driving in Lowry Close, Wellingborough, on Friday, December 15, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 118 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge, while he received no further penalty after also pleading guilty to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.
- An arrest warrant has been issued for Rapi Halili, aged 23, of Craven Gardens in Barking, Essex, after he failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 9, to face five charges. Halili was arrested in Booth Lane North, Northampton, on Friday, December 15, and was subsequently charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to stop for a police officer, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, possession of a Class A drug and driving without insurance.
- David Maksa, aged 33, of Golding Close, Daventry, was disqualified from driving for 17 months and fined £395 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 9. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £158 victim surcharge. Maksa was arrested in Vicar Lane, Daventry, on Saturday, December 16, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 68 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.