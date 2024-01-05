A Daventry man was arrested in connection with the collision, but has been released on bail

Police have released a further appeal for dashcam footage after a serious collision left a woman in her 20s with serious injuries.

The driver of a white Ford Luton box van, travelling from junction 16 of the M1 towards Daventry on the A45 Flore bypass, was in collision with a silver Volkswagen Polo travelling in the opposite direction.

The incident happened on the Weedon bypass on December 16 at around 6.45pm.

The driver of the Polo, a woman in her 20s, suffered serious leg injuries in the collision.

A 34-year-old Daventry man arrested in connection with the collision has been released on bail pending further enquiries.