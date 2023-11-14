Full list of knife amnesties taking place across Northamptonshire as part of national knife crime campaign

Weapons can be dropped off at a number of places across the county, with no questions asked

A number of knife amnesties will be taking place across Northamptonshire this week as part of a national campaign to tackle knife crime.

Members of the public are encouraged to drop into any of the events to hand in any unwanted bladed articles and speak to members of their local Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Below are details of all the Neighbourhood Policing Team surgeries from Tuesday (November 14) to Sunday (November 19).

Knife amnesty bins will be available across Northamptonshire this week.

Tuesday, November 14

Bellinge shops, Fieldmill Road, Northampton 9.30am to 10.30am

Olden Road shops, Rectory Farm, Northampton 11am to midday

Standens Barn shop car park, Walledwell Court, Northampton 12.30pm to 1.30pm

West Glebe Park, Corby 2pm to 3pm

Costcutter car park, Billing Brook Road, Northampton 2pm to 3pm

St John’s Road shopping precinct, Kettering 5pm to 7pm

Wednesday, November 15

Newnham Road shops, St Davids, Northampton 5pm to 7pm

Kings Cliffe Active 9.30am to 10.15am

Oundle Co-Op11am to 11.45am

Thrapston Co-Op1.45pm to 2.30pm

Raunds Asda3pm to 3.45pm

Thursday, November 16

Finedon Recreation Ground 9.30am to 10.15am

Co-Op, Earls Barton11am to 12.15pm

High Street, Wollaston 1.30pm to 2.15pm

Irchester Village Hall 2.45pm to 3.30pm

Friday, November 17

Phoenix Parkway, Corby 6pm to 7pm

Saturday, November 18

Tesco Extra, St Marks Road, Corby 3pm to 4pm

Sunday, November 19

Station Road Co-Op car park, Desborough 10am to midday

Sainsburys car park, High Street, Burton Latimer 2pm to 4pm