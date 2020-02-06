Frightened mum flees road rage incident in Northampton

Police hunt BMW driver after woman threatened at Wellingborough Road traffic lights

Police are hunting for the driver of a silver BMW who threatened a frightened mum in a road rage incident in Northampton.

The incident happened at these traffic lights in Wellingborough Road

The woman, who had her children in her car, fled after being abused and threatened but the BMW followed the victim's Fiat Punto before heading towards the Headlands area.

Officers say the row happened at traffic lights on the Wellingbrough Road, at the junction of Norman Road, as about 4pm on Tuesday (February 4).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed: "A 36-year-old driver stopped at the lights when a man in a silver BMW 318iSE Touring car pulled up behind her.

"The driver of the BMW made gestures at the woman, who got out of her Fiat Punto and approached him. The man became verbally abusive and made threats towards the woman.

"The woman, who was with her children, was frightened by his behaviour and returned to her car and drove off. He continued to follow her car before turning off at the junction with the Headlands."

Police issued a description of the man, who is wanted in relation to public order offences, saying he is in his mid-30s to early 40s, of a medium build with broad shoulders, a pox-marked face and black short curly hair.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 20000067144.