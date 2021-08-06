Fresh appeal for suspected Northamptonshire thief on the run for three years

Hines was due to appear in court in 2019 after being charged with two shop tehfts

Police have issued a fresh appeal for sightings of a suspected thief who has been on the run for three years after skipping bail.

Daniel Hines, aged 38, was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on August 12, 2019, charged with two thefts from a shop in the county in 2018.