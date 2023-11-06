Fraudster found guilty after persuading elderly Northamptonshire woman to empty her bank account
A fraudster who persuaded an elderly Northamptonshire woman to empty her bank account has been found guilty after a four day trial.
Mohammed Rahman, previously of Gillden Crescent, London appeared at Northampton Crown Court last month where he was found guilty of fraud by a jury on October 12.
On August 5, 2020, the 23-year-old called an elderly woman from Flore stating that he worked for the ‘serious investigation unit’ in London. He said he wanted her to know that her bank card had been compromised.
Police say Rahman persuaded her that she needed to empty her bank account as part of the investigation and that he would send an officer to collect the cash from her.
A time and a location was arranged for collection however thankfully, a family member alerted Northamptonshire Police to the suspicious request and genuine police officers were able to intercept the man who came to collect the cash from the elderly woman.
Lead Investigator – Detective Constable Dave Scarth said: “This conviction is particularly satisfying because it relied on circumstantial evidence to secure the charges – evidence which was so overwhelming that it only took the jury one hour and 20 minutes to find Rahman guilty.
“I hope therefore that this case is a lesson to other fraudsters that even if you think that you’ve taken steps to ensure there will be no direct evidence leading to you, Northamptonshire Police will investigate meticulously in order to secure a conviction.
“Courier fraud takes advantage of vulnerable people and we will do everything in our power in this Force to bring the offenders to justice.”
Rahman will be sentenced as Northampton Crown Court on November 20, 2023.