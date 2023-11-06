News you can trust since 1869
Register
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Fraudster found guilty after persuading elderly Northamptonshire woman to empty her bank account

The 23-year-old claimed he was from the ‘serious investigation unit’ in London and told the woman her card had been compromised
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 6th Nov 2023, 14:07 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 14:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A fraudster who persuaded an elderly Northamptonshire woman to empty her bank account has been found guilty after a four day trial.

Mohammed Rahman, previously of Gillden Crescent, London appeared at Northampton Crown Court last month where he was found guilty of fraud by a jury on October 12.

On August 5, 2020, the 23-year-old called an elderly woman from Flore stating that he worked for the ‘serious investigation unit’ in London. He said he wanted her to know that her bank card had been compromised.

Most Popular
Mohammed Rahman will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court later this month.Mohammed Rahman will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court later this month.
Mohammed Rahman will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court later this month.

Police say Rahman persuaded her that she needed to empty her bank account as part of the investigation and that he would send an officer to collect the cash from her.

A time and a location was arranged for collection however thankfully, a family member alerted Northamptonshire Police to the suspicious request and genuine police officers were able to intercept the man who came to collect the cash from the elderly woman.

Lead Investigator – Detective Constable Dave Scarth said: “This conviction is particularly satisfying because it relied on circumstantial evidence to secure the charges – evidence which was so overwhelming that it only took the jury one hour and 20 minutes to find Rahman guilty.

“I hope therefore that this case is a lesson to other fraudsters that even if you think that you’ve taken steps to ensure there will be no direct evidence leading to you, Northamptonshire Police will investigate meticulously in order to secure a conviction.

“Courier fraud takes advantage of vulnerable people and we will do everything in our power in this Force to bring the offenders to justice.”

Rahman will be sentenced as Northampton Crown Court on November 20, 2023.