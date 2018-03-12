Four new wanted appeals issued as Operation Crooked continues to make arrests in Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire Police has arrested nine people and seen reductions in burglary, robbery and vehicle crime offences in the first week of an operation tackling serious acquisitive crime.

Launched last Monday (March 5), Operation Crooked is targeting known and wanted individuals for these offences, with increased patrols and crime prevention activity in the key areas of Kettering, north-east Northampton and south-west Northampton.

During the first five days of the operation, all three areas recorded reductions in serious acquisitive crime offences against 2017 figures, and five new wanted appeals have been issued as the second week of activity gets underway.

Op Crooked wanted appeals during week two include:

Simon Armstrong, 41, is being sought in connection with three vehicle crime offences in Rushden and east Northamptonshire. He is also being sought over one fraud offence and failure to appear in court.

Dean Ingram, 32, is being sought in connection with two robberies in Northampton, and is also wanted on recall to prison

William Little, 30, is being sought in connection with two robberies in Corby

Isaac Roudette, 19, is being sought in connection with a robbery in Wellingborough.

Superintendent Chris Hillery, Head of Local Policing and operation lead, said: “The first week of Operation Crooked has seen some great results, including a reduction in serious acquisitive crime in our main target areas.

“However, offenders are still operating in these communities, so I urge people to follow our crime prevention advice and report anything suspicious to us on 101 or online.

“We are also still keen to speak to anyone with information about the whereabouts of the individuals we have issued wanted appeals for. We are dedicated to disrupting criminal activity across Northamptonshire, so anyone involved in serious acquisitive crime should be expecting to hear from us soon.”

Throughout Operation Crooked, officers are proactively sharing crime prevention advice, supported by patrols by special constables and members of the Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets.

The operation is also targeting the sale of stolen goods, with people asked to report any information about those selling high-value items at low prices, and warned to be suspicious of deals which seem too good to be true.

Supt Hillery added: “If you’re offered a bargain price on a second-hand computer or tools worth thousands of pounds new, then you should be asking questions about where those items have come from.

“If they are stolen, there’s a victim involved and if you buy these items, you’re essentially profiting from someone else’s misery. Please don’t inadvertently become involved in crime in this way, and report any suspicions to us or to Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information about serious acquisitive crime should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of the above should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.