Four men jailed for their roles in supplying Class A drugs in Daventry

Four men have been sent to prison for their roles in supplying Class A drugs in their hometown of Daventry.

Joshua Alan Benson, aged 29, Brett Lewis Wykes, aged 28, Robert William Kenny, aged 41, and Bradley Jones, aged 25, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on April 24 to be sentenced after they all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

At the beginning of 2022, Northamptonshire Police received intelligence about the four men dealing drugs in Daventry.

Police found that Benson and Wykes ran the operation - using Jones and Kenny as dealers.

Left to right: Benson, Wykes, Jones, Kenny.

While executing warrants, officers found Class A drugs packaged into deal bags, mobile phones, cash, and weapons including machetes, a knuckleduster and lock knives.

Chief Inspector Dave Wakeman said: “Like so many drug dealers, these four men believed they were untouchable.

“But they were wrong, and after a painstaking, meticulous investigation, we were able to expose their criminal activities and bring them to justice.

“I hope all four of them reflect on their behaviour whilst they’re in prison with a view to coming out and making better life choices.

“Finally, I hope this case reassures the public that tackling drug harm is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and that we will do all we can to put as many drug dealers behind bars.”