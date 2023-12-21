Four men appear in court charged with drugs offences after search warrants executed in Daventry
and live on Freeview channel 276
Four men have appeared in court charged with drugs offences after search warrants were executed in Daventry.
Joshua Alan Benson, aged 29, Robert William Kenny, aged 41, Bradley Jones, aged 25, and 28-year-old Brett Lewis Wykes all appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court between December 13 and 19.
Advertisement
Advertisement
All four were charged with two counts of conspiring to supply Class A drugs – cocaine – and conceal/disguise/convert/transfer/remove criminal property following a policing operation in Daventry on Tuesday, December 12.
The operation, which involved the execution of search warrants at two addresses in the town, was led by officers from the Daventry and South Northants Neighbourhood Policing Teams.
Benson, of Jubilee Road, Daventry, Kenny, of The Stour, Daventry, and Wykes, of no fixed address, were remanded in custody until their next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on January 24.
Jones, of The Stour, was released on bail until his appearance at the same court on January 26.