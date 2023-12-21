Four men appear in court charged with drugs offences after search warrants executed in Daventry

The case has been sent to Northampton Crown Court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four men have appeared in court charged with drugs offences after search warrants were executed in Daventry.

Joshua Alan Benson, aged 29, Robert William Kenny, aged 41, Bradley Jones, aged 25, and 28-year-old Brett Lewis Wykes all appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court between December 13 and 19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All four were charged with two counts of conspiring to supply Class A drugs – cocaine – and conceal/disguise/convert/transfer/remove criminal property following a policing operation in Daventry on Tuesday, December 12.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

The operation, which involved the execution of search warrants at two addresses in the town, was led by officers from the Daventry and South Northants Neighbourhood Policing Teams.

Benson, of Jubilee Road, Daventry, Kenny, of The Stour, Daventry, and Wykes, of no fixed address, were remanded in custody until their next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on January 24.