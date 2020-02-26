Four arrested after climate change campaigners invade Barclays HQ in Northampton

Extinction Rebellion stage "peaceful protest" against bank's investment in fossil fuels

Four climate change campaigners were arrested after invading Barclays HQ in Northampton this morning (Wednesday February 26) .

Police arrested the quartet on suspicion of causing criminal damage after being called to the Brackmills building where men claiming to be from Extinction Rebellion Northampton said they were protesting against Barclays' continued use of fossil fuel.

They spread black dye – representing oil – around the reception area and over a Barclays logo on the wall and sat playing cards in the foyer, highlighting what they claim is the banking giant gambling with the planet's future.

The protest was broadcast their protest live on Facebook, reading statements condemning Barclays policies on continued reliance on fossil fuel.

The protester said: "We are live from Barclaycard HQ in Northampton which is a subsidy of Barclays.

Police were at Barclays HQ in Brackmills on Wednesday morning.

"We have staged a non-violent peaceful protest to highlight damaging practices of Barclays who have invested $85billion into fossil fuels since 2015 despite signing up to Equator Principals in 2003 which said they would not engage in evironmental damaging practices.

"Barclay's are Europe's largest investor in fossil fuels and sixth in the world."

"They have the audacity to say they are not engaging in environmentally damaging practices despite their mass investment in fossil fuels which are destroying our planet.

"This kicks off 40 days of action put together by XR faith communities and Christian Climate Action where people of all faiths and all colours will come together to engage in non-violent and direct action against the fossil fuel industry.

Climate change protesters make their point in the reception area

"We are here to deliver a message to Barclays that they need to divest from fossil fuels and invest in clean renewable energy."

"If you're concerned about the materials we have used here, it is all organic all plant based. You can actually eat it if you want it to.

"And we are playing a game of cards to highlight how Barclays is gambling with our future."

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We were called at 10.10am to reports of protesters damaging property in the reception area of Barclaycard in Brackmills. We have four in custody arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.