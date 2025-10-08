A former racing driver has been given a six-month driving ban after travelling 96 miles per hour down a Northamptonshire A-road, exceeding the limit by 26 miles per hour.

Mark Blundell, aged 59, of Arrington, was not in attendance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 8 but his barrister entered a guilty plea to the offence on his behalf.

The speeding offence was committed at 11.50am on November 30, 2024 when Blundell drove a Land Rover on the A14 Cold Ashby near Junction 1 Overbridge in Northamptonshire.

The former F1 driver, who competed from 1991 to 1995 and won prestigious automobile race 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1992, admitted to travelling at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 70 miles per hour on the dual carriageway road.

Blundell received five points on his driving licence and this resulted in a six-month disqualification, as well as being ordered to pay a total of £1,042 in fines, costs and victim surcharge.