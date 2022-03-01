Former Northamptonshire police officer due in court to face corruption charge

Ex-constable accused of abuse of police powers and privileges following investigation

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:16 pm
A former Northamptonshire Police officer is set to appear in court this week charged with corruption.

Oliver Binns will face Northampton magistrates on Friday (March 4) accused of corrupt/improper exercise of police powers and privileges by a constable contrary to the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said the force referred a case of alleged abuse of police powers and privileges to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in January 2021.

Former police officer Oliver Binns will appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with corruption