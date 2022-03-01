Former Northamptonshire police officer due in court to face corruption charge
Ex-constable accused of abuse of police powers and privileges following investigation
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:16 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:18 pm
A former Northamptonshire Police officer is set to appear in court this week charged with corruption.
Oliver Binns will face Northampton magistrates on Friday (March 4) accused of corrupt/improper exercise of police powers and privileges by a constable contrary to the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said the force referred a case of alleged abuse of police powers and privileges to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in January 2021.