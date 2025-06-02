Local magistrates handed out prison sentences, fines and driving bans in these 32 cases…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 17

DAVID TAYLOR, aged 63, of no fixed abode, two counts of harassment by breach of a court order, two counts of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000; nine months in prison, compensation of £270.

BRUNO AVDIAJ, aged 27, of no fixed abode, breached a court order; fined £100, costs £288.

■ These cases were heard on May 19

MATTHEW DESMOND, aged 39, of Yardley Drive, Northampton, assaulted a man by beating, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — glasses; fined £864, compensation of £260, surcharge £346, costs £85.

VENKATA PENUMATSA, aged 27, of Auctioneers Way, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress - words / writing, drunk and disorderly in Auctioneers Way, Northampton; fined £240, compensation of £50, surcharge £96, costs £85.

PETER LAMBE, aged 45, of Edith Street, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole meat and cheese to the value of £142.80 belonging to Co-op, failed to surrender to custody; eight weeks in prison, compensation of £142.80.

DEBORAH KAY, aged 60, of Waingrove, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed; fined £392, surcharge £157, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

MALIAKEL DHANARAJ, aged 41, of Byfield Road, Northampton, drink driving — 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £426, surcharge £170, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

VYTAUTAS VALIULIS, aged 42, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating of a police officer; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85,

GASHIPARI RAMUSISI, aged 40, of Foskitt Court North, Northampton, drink driving — 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £395, surcharge £158, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

DYLAN BEADSMORE, aged 27, of Piano Mews, Northampton, drove without due care and attention on Horsemarket, Northampton, failed to stop a vehicle when required by police; fined £703, surcharge £338, costs £85, seven points.

NATHAN ATKINS, aged 42, of Prince Street, Earls Barton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, drink driving — 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £320, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

PAUL LOUND, aged 44, of Camborne Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance; four months in prison, surcharge £154, disqualified for five years, 11 months, one day.

JOSEPH RILEY, aged 28, of Charnwood Avenue, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32.

RYAN CRICK, aged 34, of no fixed abode, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — a fence, bush, grass lawn and patio, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress; community order, fined £40, compensation of £75, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JAMIE TIDY, aged 36, of Brockhall Road, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; community order with alcohol treatment for four months,

PETER JOHN LAMBE, aged 45, of c/o Edith Street, Northampton, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison by failing to attend a planned probation office appointment; one week in prison.

■ These cases were heard on May 20

THOMAS DILLEY, aged 48, of Hester Street, Northampton, two counts of common assault, theft from a shop — stole alcohol to the value of £12 belonging to Co-op, three counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice by being inside an exclusion zone; 25 weeks in prison, compensation of £62, criminal behaviour order for two years.

ASHLEY NESTOR, aged 36, of Pilton Close, Northampton, two counts of theft from a shop — on April 20, 2025, stole seven chicken thighs of a value of £31.50 belonging to Co-op, on April 23 stole 35 Cadbury's chocolate bars of a value of £96.25 belonging to Co-op, 12 weeks in prison, compensation of £127.75.

COSMIN TROCAN, aged 25, of no fixed abode, indecent exposure in Clare Street, Northampton, community order with 60 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200, requirement to register with police as a sex offender for five years.

RANSFORD OHENEBENG, aged 46, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, assaulted a woman by beating; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £400.

ROBERT MIHAI, aged 32, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance, failed to surrender to custody; fined £250, disqualified for six months, 15 days.

PAUL OKO, aged 53, of St Michael’s Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, failed to surrender to custody; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £650, disqualified for 36 months.

FREDERICK OOSTHUIZEN, aged 44, of Bridge Street, Brackley, speeding — 61mph on A43 between Brackley and Whitfield exceeding temporary maximum speed restriction of 50mph; fined £900, surcharge £360, costs £200, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

AHMED ABYO, aged 19, of Kettering Road, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £300, six points.

KANDEEPAN THANGARAJHA, aged 42, of Gloucester Avenue, Northampton, used a vehicle with equipment likely to cause danger of injury — indicators were not working, warning light showing on the dashboard, handbrake completely inoperable; fined £180, surcharge £43, costs £200, three points.

GLEN THOMPSON, aged 40, of Scholars Court, Northampton, used a vehicle without a valid MoT certificate; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £650.

DAVOOD ALEKOZAI, aged 25, of Park Drive, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend a planned appointment; eight weeks in prison.

PAUL ITEM OKO, aged 53, of St Michael’s Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to comply with a planned home visit; costs £60.

AMI KEVAN, aged 19, of Station Road, Earls Barton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend Wellingborough Probation Office for a planned appointment; fined £50, costs £60.

CSABA GERGELY LEVENTE, aged 29, of Plantagenet Square, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend an office visit; fined £100, costs £60.

PAUL MICHAEL MERRIMAN, aged 38, of Portland Close, Daventry, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions; costs £60.

DARREN CLIFFORD LYONS, aged 47, of Hever Close, Northampton, deposited controlled waste on the dead-end layby off Banbury Lane, Northampton, without the authority of a current environmental permit; community order, fined £100, surcharge £114, costs £1,819.36.

