Five occupants arrested on conspiracy to commit burglary after car failed to stop in Northamptonshire

Suspects ranging from aged 22 to 32 all released on bail pending further enquiries

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 3rd May 2023, 12:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 13:16 BST

Five arrests on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit theft were made in a Northamptonshire village after a vehicle failed to stop for police.

On Saturday, April 29, Northamptonshire Police received two reports of suspicious incidents involving a VW Sharan before it was stopped in High Street, Preston Capes.

All five occupants were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit theft. The driver was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving with no valid UK licence.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Thanks to valuable intelligence from the local community, this vehicle was quickly located by officers, who requested the driver to stop.

“He failed to do so and following a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped using a stinger in High Street, Preston Capes and all five occupants were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit theft.

“The driver of the vehicle was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving with no valid UK licence."

Those arrested – a 22-year-old man from Bedfordshire, 26-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent, a 32-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent, a 28-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent (drive) and a 26-year-old man from Milton Keynes – have all been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The vehicle was stopped in Preston Capes. Photo: Northants Roads Policing Team.The vehicle was stopped in Preston Capes. Photo: Northants Roads Policing Team.
Northants Roads Policing Team tweeted after the incident to say one of its officers successfully used a sting to the vehicle and made the arrests with help for the dog unit.