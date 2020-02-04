Five more drivers sentenced following Northamptonshire Christmas drink and drugs campaign

Magistrates hand out bans ranging from four years to 14 months

Northampton Magistrates handed down the latest batch of drink-drive punishments in the wake of Northamptonshire Police's Christmas and New Year campaign.

Officers charged a total of 84 motorists for drink or drug offences during the crackdown.

The latest five sentences delivering bans of between four years and 14 months brought the total to 41 so far this year. The following were all charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol:

• Lynn Franklin, aged 57, of The Poplars, Long Buckby, was given a 30 month driving disqualification, ordered to complete a community order, rehabilitation activity and mental health requirement and pay fines and costs totalling £405.

• Daniel Shaw, aged 29, of Turners Court, Northampton, was given a 40 month driving disqualification, ordered to complete a community order and complete a rehabilitation activity requirement and pay fines and costs totalling £175.

• Sorinconstantin Zaphor, aged 36, of Shire Road, Corby, was given a 26 month driving disqualification, ordered to carry out an unpaid work requirement, complete a community order and pay fines and costs totalling £175.

• Bogdan Bilha, aged 23, of Austin Street, Northampton, was given a 14 month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £335.

The following was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis:

• Vyachesla Talalayenko, aged 29, of Battalion Drive, Northampton, was given a 48 month driving disqualification, ordered to carry out an unpaid work requirement, complete an alcohol treatment and rehabilitation activity requirements and pay fines and costs totalling £175.

The number of failed drink or drug tests during the campaign was a 25 per cent increase on last year's figures and included two on Christmas Day and eight on New Year's Day.

But that spike resulted from a huge increase in the number of roadside tests. In all police carried out 2,590 tests, an increase of 42 per cent on the 1,818 from 12 months earlier.

As part of the campaign, all those charged were publicly named by Northamptonshire Police.