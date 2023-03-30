Five fly-tips of cannabis waste have been discovered in a Northamptonshire village.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) wardens found six fly-tips in Nortoft Lane, Kilsby, five of which were cannabis waste. The other was a dump of construction items.

WNC tweeted: “Our Neighbourhood Wardens spotted six fly-tips in Nortoft Lane Kilsby which may have been dumped between March 21- 24; these include five cannabis waste and one construction waste.

“If you have any information that might help the investigation, please email [email protected]”

This comes after wardens also found recycling bins contaminated with cannabis waste in the parking area between Great Holme Court and North Holme Court in the Thorplands area of Northampton earlier this month.

Fly tipping can be reported to the council via a dedicated page on its website.