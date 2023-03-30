News you can trust since 1869
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
36 minutes ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
1 hour ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
2 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
3 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
4 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season

Five fly-tips of cannabis waste found in Northamptonshire village with construction dump

Wardens believe the waste was dumped last week

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 30th Mar 2023, 08:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 08:54 BST

Five fly-tips of cannabis waste have been discovered in a Northamptonshire village.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) wardens found six fly-tips in Nortoft Lane, Kilsby, five of which were cannabis waste. The other was a dump of construction items.

WNC tweeted: “Our Neighbourhood Wardens spotted six fly-tips in Nortoft Lane Kilsby which may have been dumped between March 21- 24; these include five cannabis waste and one construction waste.

A large amount of fly-tipped waste, including cannabis waste, was found in Northamptonshire by neighbourhood wardens.
A large amount of fly-tipped waste, including cannabis waste, was found in Northamptonshire by neighbourhood wardens.
A large amount of fly-tipped waste, including cannabis waste, was found in Northamptonshire by neighbourhood wardens.
Most Popular

“If you have any information that might help the investigation, please email [email protected]

This comes after wardens also found recycling bins contaminated with cannabis waste in the parking area between Great Holme Court and North Holme Court in the Thorplands area of Northampton earlier this month.

Fly tipping can be reported to the council via a dedicated page on its website.

The act of illegal disposal of waste is a criminal offence that can carry a sentence of five years in prison and a £50,000 fine.