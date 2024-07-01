Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northamptonshire Police officers has been given a final written warning after he sent “disrespectful” messages about a female member of the public, and in a separate incident, pushed a suspect.

PC Matt Downes was subject to a gross misconduct hearing at Northamptonshire Police Force headquarters on from June 24 to June 27. The officer was in attendance.

The officer faced allegations that whilst on duty and following his attendance at an incident, he sent messages that were “disrespectful and/or discriminatory to a female member of the public commenting on her physical appearance and attributes”, to a WhatsApp group, which contained 14 other people, including other police officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hearing found that this conduct was “unprofessional and inappropriate”.

The gross misconduct hearing was hosted by Northamptonshire Police at Wootton Hall.

Mr Downes also faced allegations relating to a separate incident, which he attended on December 11, 2022.

During the incident, a man – referred to as Person A – was alleged to have been causing criminal damage at an address, as a neighbour had reported he was drunk, bleeding from his head and banging on the door. On arrival, the officer was informed by a colleague that the last time Person A had interacted with police, he had assaulted four officers.

Person A was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and was uncooperative. The officer was punched by Person A, who was tasered several times by Mr Downes, before a further arrest on suspicion of assaulting an officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Person A was asked to get into the van, but he did not immediately get into the van and started talking. Without warning, the officer struck and/or pushed Person A from behind with a double palm strike, pushing them into the van. The officers actions caused Person A to fall forwards onto the floor and/or hitting his head on the seat and/ or floor of the van.

The hearing also heard that the officer entered the van and said to Person A words to the effect of: “You’re getting on my f**** nerves you are,” as well as words to the effect of: “F***** idiot” when the officer left the van.

Following the incident, the officer completed a witness statement and omitted to include that he had pushed Person A into the police van. A colleague completed a use of force form on his behalf, which Mr Downes checked, amended and signed the use of force form and omitted to include that he had pushed Person A into the police van.

It was alleged that the officer concerned breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to honesty and integrity, use of force, duties and responsibilities, discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy, equality and diversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad