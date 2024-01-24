Fencing, signage and gates damaged in series of incidents near disused railway in Northamptonshire
Fencing, signage and gates have been damaged in a series of incidents near a disused railway in Northamptonshire.
The incidents have happened over the last month in the vicinity of the disused railway line at Charwelton, south of Daventry.
Police say if this is you in the image, or you recognise the man and the dogs in the image, officers would ask that you get in touch with them as a matter of urgency.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 2400002888.