Faces of thugs, thieves, fraudsters and sex offenders from Northampton, Corby and Kettering all jailed in July 2021

This collection of thugs, thieves, fraudsters and sex offenders with connections to Northamptonshire are all behind bars after being jailed during July 2021.
1.
Drug-dealer Josh Barnsley, assaulted a police officer while being arrested after being caught with cocaine and a knife in Weedon Road, Northampton, in May. The 26-year-old from Tyneside was jailed for three years. Recorder Sandeep Kainth told the 26-year-old, of Imeary Street, South Shields: "Anyone dealing in class A drugs is fully aware to the fact the courts impose long custodial sentences.
2.
Northampton rapist Dennis McGowan convinced himself his vulnerable victim was consenting despite her pleas for him to stop. McGowan, 38, has been jailed for nine years, will also have to spend an extended five years on licence and be on the sex offenders register for life for the attack at his Mounts Court bedsit in 2019.
3.
Anthony Spring has been jailed for 41⁄2 years for his part in events on the night a woman was stabbed and died in Rushden in 2019. Northampton Crown Court heard 30-year-old, formerly of Doddington Road, Wellingborough, wiped the weapon on grass and hid it. He pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and for assisting an offender.
4.
Northampton paedophile Charles Pearce has been jailed for a year and eight months after police found more than 50 indecent images on his laptop. Officers seized his laptop in December, 2020 as the internet search history had been deleted — breaching a court order. The 67-year-old, of Boughton Green Road, had only been out of jail for a few months after also breaching of a sexual harm prevention order. The 67-year-old, of Boughton Green Road, had only been released from prison for a previous breach of a sexual harm prevention order a few months earlier.