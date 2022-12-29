1. STEFAN DRACA

The 18-year-old was told in January he will serve a minimum 15 years after a jury found him guilty of murdering 16-year-old Rayon Pennycook with a single stab wound in Reynolds Road, Corby, in May 2020. The pair had intervened in a dispute between two girls but got involved in a knife fight. Judge David Herbert told him: “You went prepared for violence. You used the knife you took to the scene and stabbed Rayon Pennycook in the chest. This case highlights the danger of knives."

Photo: Northamptonshire Police