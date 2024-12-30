Faces of 47 men and women jailed for shocking crimes in Northampton, Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough, Rushden and Daventry during 2024

Kevin Nicholls
By Kevin Nicholls

Live Content Reporter

Published 30th Dec 2024, 13:32 GMT
These are the faces of Northamptonshire’s 47 worst criminals put behind bars for years, after committing the most shocking crimes, whose stories we bought you during 2024.

They include murderers Fiona Beal and Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, as well as killer drivers, rapists, armed robbers, an arsonist, drug dealers and a notorious fraudster……

Some of the most serious offenders jailed in Northamptonshire in 2024...

Jailed in Northamptonshire 2024

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Talbot was jailed for six years in January after setting her Northampton flat on fire and causing an explosion outside her former partner’s home. The 39-year-old admitted setting multiple fires inside her Shelley Street flat in Kingsley at around 2.10am four days before Christmas in 2022. Firefighters found writing on the wall, which read: “This flat can burn in hell”.

Lauren Marie Talbot

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Police labelled the 66-year-old from Northampton a “significant and serious sexual predator” after he was jailed five years in January plus a further five years on licence after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl by touching in May 2023. Plunkett also had two previous convictions for sexual offences against children.

Michael Plunkett

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The 39-year-old was labelled a “revolting sexual offender” by poilice after he was sentenced to a total of 29 years for blackmailing women and children into engaging in degrading sexual acts. Burns used ‘sugar daddy’ websites to trap dozens of unsuspecting victims into performing sexual and degrading acts. His 35 victims, aged from seven to 54, were spread across the world – including in Kettering.

Anthony 'Danny' Burns

Photo: NCA / SWNS

