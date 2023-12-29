2 . LYDA PETRAVICIUTE & LAISVIDAS URBAITIS

A judge heard from trafficked workers across Corby who were humiliated, tortured and treated as servants by a ‘brutal’ former couple. Petraviciute and Urbaitis chose their victims because they were vulnerable and ripe for exploitation. One had suffered a head injury as a child, could not read or write and could not speak English. Although they were only prosecuted for crimes against four victims, evidence uncovered by officers investigating the case suggested many more are yet to come forward. They were handed nine-year jail terms at a sentencing hearing at Northampton Crown Court in January after a jury sat through three months of distressing evidence. Photo: Northamptonshire Police